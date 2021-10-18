Corporate Development VP at Systems Planning and Analysis Named Finalist for Pinnacle Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Hearding, Senior Vice President for Corporate Development at Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., has been named a finalist for the 2021 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Award in the Business Development Executive of the Year category. The award recognizes exceptional leadership in achieving critical business development successes and milestones.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis)

"We've had a year of exceptionally strong growth at SPA, driven by our focus on innovation and our emphasis on fresh solutions for our customers," said Hearding. "We are energized for another remarkable year ahead." Final awards will be presented on December 8, 2021, in a virtual event hosted by WashingtonExec.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; countering Weapons of Mass Destruction; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.