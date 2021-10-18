FACTA Announces New Director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Animal Care Training and Auditing (FACTA) today has announced a new Director, Jacquelyn Babcock to lead the growing animal welfare and audit group.

Jacquelyn Babcock was born and raised in southwest Michigan on a small family farm. Her family has a long history of animal rescue, especially horses, furthering her belief in proper animal husbandry and welfare.

Jacquelyn holds a B.S. in Animal Sciences and Minor in Agribusiness Management from Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing. During her time at MSU she worked in swine and equine nutrition, mink toxicology, and beef cattle air quality research. Jacquelyn recently began her M.S. in International Animal Welfare, Ethics, and Law through the University of Edinburgh, furthering her education in animal welfare and livestock.

Prior to joining FACTA, Jacquelyn worked as an internal animal welfare auditor with a laying hen company and has managed research projects in swine nutrition. She is a member of the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization (PAACO) – Poultry, Meat Plant Welfare, and Swine; and a Certified Pork Quality Assurance Advisor. She has been with FACTA since 2018.

When she is not working, Jacquelyn enjoys spending time outdoors with her pets and family. She is an avid horseback rider who enjoys kayaking, snowmobiling, and working on the farm.

About FACTA

The FACTA (factallc.com) team provides animal welfare audits, on-farm training and premium bilingual online technical training and certification programs. FACTA provides large and small farms with the independent AW assurance and verification that today's consuming public has come to expect. FACTA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frost, PLLC, a 45+ year old nationally recognized public accounting firm specializing in food and agribusiness.

About FACTA's Parent Company

Frost PLLC (frostpllc.com) is a full service accounting firm headquartered in Little Rock, AR. Frost provides tax, assurance, small business, advisory, animal welfare, business valuation, and litigation services. Currently, Frost employs a staff of approximately 145 individuals, including a professional staff of approximately 112, 21 of whom are members. Frost has offices in Little Rock, AR; Fayetteville, AR; Scottsdale, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Naples, FL; Yuma, AZ; Denver, CO; and LaBelle, FL.

