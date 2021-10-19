Brooklyn Bedding Introduces Brooklyn Custom: The Ultimate Personalized Sleep Solution

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Bedding – American manufacturer, retailer and pioneer of the bed-in-a-box concept – announced today the launch of Brooklyn Custom, the most customizable mattress in the industry designed to meet personal sleep preferences. Brooklyn Bedding takes pride in thoughtfully researching, engineering and customizing every mattress made, and now consumers alike can partake in constructing their ultimate sleep experience.

Brooklyn Bedding Introduces Brooklyn Custom: The Ultimate Personalized SleepSolution

The Brooklyn Custom mattress is exclusively made-to-order and available in three sizes – Queen, King or Cal King. Customization variables include firmness, comfort, and top fabric, and each comes paired with an expertly detailed guide to assist with the selection process.

Firmness : Side, back, stomach or combination sleeper? Choose between Soft, Medium or Firm to best fit your sleep style.

Comfort : For optimum personalized comfort, choose from a cool gel infused Luxe Memory Foam with deep compression support, an all-natural responsive and breathable Latex, or a contouring hyper-elastic TitanFlex™ with pressure point relief.

Top Fabric: To top off your custom mattress, find the perfect feel between Organic Cotton, Luxury Cooling or Recovery.

The Brooklyn Custom coil layer, included with purchase, features the brand's best 8" core of up to 1,032 individually encased Ascension® coils. The unique system delivers ultimate pressure point relief while decreasing motion transfer between sleep partners.

"At Brooklyn Bedding we've strategically grown our business and collection of bedding by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. Our highly curated online assortment offers advanced technology in cooling, comfort, support and more, all of which are designed to meet a specific, customized sleep need," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "We're thrilled that the introduction of Brooklyn Custom allows us to share our mattress knowledge with consumers on a new level, truly allowing them to build their best sleep experience yet based on personal comfort preferences."

The Brooklyn Custom is available exclusively online at BrooklynBedding.com, retailing between $1,749.00 (Queen) and $2,199 (Cal King). Both the standard King and California King come as a split mattress option, allowing each partner to customize to their liking. Like all Brooklyn Bedding mattresses, the Brooklyn Custom comes with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers free nationwide shipping with bed-in-a-box delivery.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Phoenix. In 2021, the company expanded to a new manufacturing facility in Glendale, Arizona, designed to triple production capacity. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

Brooklyn Bedding is one of the only American made manufacturers and retailers of custom mattresses. A family-owned business since 1995, the company was a pioneer of the bed-in-a-box concept, shipping its handcrafted mattresses directly to customers nationwide as early as 2008. (PRNewsfoto/Brooklyn Bedding)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brooklyn Bedding