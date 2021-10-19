Daily Burn Launches Pregnancy and Postpartum Fitness Program with Corrective Exercise Specialists

A first of its kind program with trimester specific workouts led by Nicole Coons and Kendra Fitzgerald, co-founders of Devoted Mamas

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital fitness platform Daily Burn is thrilled to announce its newest arrival: Baby Bump & Beyond: Your Guide to Pregnancy and Postpartum Fitness, a program designed to support women throughout specific stages of pregnancy, from second trimester to postpartum. The program is led by pregnancy & postpartum corrective exercise specialists and co-founders of Devoted Mamas , Nicole Coons and Kendra Fitzgerald.

Coons and Fitzgerald lead members through a series of fitness routines that are safe, effective and aim to empower women during their journey to motherhood and beyond. The schedule begins with twenty four workouts for the second and third trimesters followed by six workouts and recovery sessions for members who have been cleared for physical activity by their doctor at six weeks postpartum. Through a combination of strength, yoga, stretching and breathing, Coons and Fitzgerald help members both prepare for childbirth and then begin their healing and recovery postpartum.

"Daily Burn is excited to be teaming up with the Devoted Mamas to provide the most thorough, engaging, and effective pre-and postpartum fitness program available on any platform," said Carol Eng, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production. "With over fifteen years of experience, their expert guidance will be invaluable to our members throughout their pregnancy and postpartum journey, whether they are new to fitness or seeking to safely maintain their workout intensity throughout pregnancy and beyond."

Baby Bump & Beyond offers more than just workouts. Guided tutorials break down common concerns like diastasis recti, provide valuable tips, and help members prepare for birth and postpartum.

Daily Burn membership starts with a 30-day free trial with access to Baby Bump & Beyond in addition to thousands of video and audio workouts live and on demand. Coons and Fitzgerald are available to provide expert commentary and advice, workout recommendations, de-bunk pregnancy fitness myths, as podcast guests, and more.

Contact press@dailyburn.com to connect with the Devoted Mamas, inquire about sponsorship opportunities, paid media, and more.

About Daily Burn

Founded in 2007, Daily Burn is a membership-based fitness collective that offers workouts on-demand and provides personal fitness guidance, encouragement, and motivation to help those from all levels and lifestyles achieve everyday victories. The company is continually evolving its offerings to provide new challenges curated for the community and currently offers four types of memberships to get people moving: At Home, HIIT, Yoga, and Running. These offerings are curated for members to discover the perfect workout for their goals and fitness level. Daily Burn is headquartered in New York and a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at www.dailyburn.com .

About the Devoted Mamas

Kendra Fitzgerald (PCES, TBMM-CES, CPT, CYT, and Co-Founder of Devoted Mamas) is a Pregnancy & Postpartum Corrective Exercise Specialist, Personal Trainer & Running Coach, and mom of two boys. Kendra's

A graduate of Dr. Sarah Duvall's Postpartum Corrective Exercise Specialist Program, The BioMechanics Method, Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Yoga Works and certified by ACE, Kendra has completed extensive complementary education in anatomy, physiology, kinesiology as well as corrective exercise, injury prevention, rehabilitation, and sports coaching.

Nicole Coons (PCES, CYT/CPYT, and Co-Founder of Devoted Mamas) is a Pregnancy & Postpartum Corrective Exercise Specialist, Certified Trauma-Informed and Prenatal/Postpartum Yoga Teacher, Childbirth Educator, SoulWork Prenatal Yoga Teacher Trainer and a mom of two.

A former dancer and a student of Ashtanga and Iyengar yoga since 1998, Nicole is a graduate of Dr. Sarah Duvall's Postpartum Corrective Exercise Specialist Program, Prenatal Yoga Center NYC Teacher Training, YogaWorks Teacher Training, SoulWork/Collective Resilience Trauma-informed Yoga Training, Love Your Brain Foundation Facilitator training, Childbirth International, and Spinning Babies. Nicole has completed extensive complementary education in childbirth preparation and recovery, restorative yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, postpartum Ayurveda, the chakras and the energy body.

