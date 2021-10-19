Grenco Science Announces Strategic Partnership with HUUE™ to Introduce First-of-Its-Kind, Dose-Controlled Flower Pucks for Cannabis Vaporization

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenco Science, the leader in advanced cannabis vaporization technology, announces a strategic partnership with HUUE™, the innovators of plant-based vaporizer pucks. HUUE™ introduces a ground-breaking new form of cannabis consumption that will fill a void in the market with an environmentally friendly format of flower consumption that is portable, user friendly and provides a consistent dosage for every vaporization experience. In the partnership, Grenco Science will provide a go to market strategy, helping optimize the customer experience for HUUE™ as it rolls out its first-of-its kind cannabis vaporizer puck.

"Grenco Science is excited to partner with the revolutionary brand and bring HUUE™ into our growing portfolio of partners. The HUUE™ pucks will forever change the way people use plant-based vaporizers. We look forward to helping HUUE™ grow into a leading global brand in the industry," said Chris Folkerts, CEO and founder of Grenco Science.

HUUE™ designed the compact flower pucks for use with Grenco Science's G Pen Dash, the essential dry herb personal vaporizer, although HUUE™ fits into any vaporizer. Compact and lightweight, the Dash features a glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber combined with a clean air source and integrated air path for unsurpassed flavor from the HUUE™ experience.

"We believe this innovation in the dry herb vaping space is extremely overdue and that it will do to Cannabis what pods did for the coffee industry, introducing incredible benefits of cannabis in an easy to use, clean, convenient format," said HUUE™ Head of Communications & Lead Investor, David Salinas. "HUUE™'s mission is to introduce an entirely new set of everyday cannabis consumers to the market by simplifying the cannabis vaporization experience. Our partnership with long-standing industry titan, Grenco Science, will be game changing for accomplishing that."

HUUE™ launches in Massachusetts in December 2021 with select retailers and will quickly expand into additional markets in 2022.

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com.



About HUUE

HUUE™ Plant-Based Vapes is a new innovation in the cannabis vaporization space, providing the full spectrum benefits of cannabis flower fresh-pressed into a compact and convenient puck. Designed with leading scientists, engineers and cultivators, HUUE™ offers terpene-rich cannabis flower pucks that fit in most dry herb vaping devices and are specifically crafted to optimize everyday moods and life situations. HUUE™ bypasses the barriers to entry for new and goal-seeking cannabis users, by providing a healthier, incredibly convenient (fast form factor, no grinding, or mess), dose-controlled, and discreet delivery system. HUUE™ has simplified the cannabis experience by creating five varieties of its proprietary, patented pucks, catered to the most prominent social needs, including Productivity, Socialization, Anxiety, Pain and Sleep, with 3 SKUS available at launch - (Un)Wine, GSD, and ROFL. Although HUUE™ is device agnostic, HUUE™ will offer a discreet, elegant HUUE™ vaporizer at launch, with plans to develop additional optimized devices in the future. For more information, contact HUUE™ directly at david@huue.co

