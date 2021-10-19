Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force Rescues Nearly 100 Dogs from a Formerly Licensed Breeder in Hickory County

The dogs are on their way back to HSMO's Macklind Headquarters for emergency veterinary treatment

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Humane Society of Missouri's (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) conducted a rescue of 97 dogs, including many puppies as young as 10-weeks-old, from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Urbana, Missouri. The rescue was coordinated in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Missouri Attorney General's office.

The formerly licensed breeder, operating as Cridder Creek Kennel and later Little Miracles Kennel in Hickory County, has been ordered to close for violating a consent judgment entered in the Hickory County Circuit Court in June of 2021. The original lawsuit was filed after Ms. Lund had been cited for multiple violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act and for operating without a license since January 2021. After a show cause hearing, MDA officials swiftly contacted HSMO to arrange the rescue of the remaining dogs. The rescue breeds include Collies, Standard Poodles, Shelties, Yorkies and others. The ages and conditions of the dogs differ greatly.

"The severe neglect that these poor animals suffered is abhorrent and inexcusable," said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. "We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs are rehabilitated and given a second chance at a happier life."

We are grateful to MDA and the AG's office for their persistent work on behalf of the animals trapped by this breeder's relentless cycle of neglect and abuse. This is HSMO's largest rescue of the year. Because of the sheer number of dogs recovered, we would greatly appreciate the assistance of the public in helping us care for these poor and mistreated animals by donations of blankets, newspaper, dog toys, small dog beds, or anything else that can make these animals' recovery more comfortable. If you are able to help support the care of these dogs and puppies, you can make a donation on our website here.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

About the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force

The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States. For more than 40 years, ACT has worked side by side with state, local and city law enforcement officials to investigate and help prosecute animal abusers.

Annually, Humane Society of Missouri's 15 field-tested, professional animal cruelty investigators and staff:

Travel more than 350,000 miles

Make more than 10,000 responses to reports of abuse/neglect

Aid more than 20,000 animals

Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty investigators understand the nuances of animal abuse law and the criminal justice process for documenting and filing evidence and work directly with sheriff's offices, police departments and prosecuting attorneys to help ensure animal cases are handled in an expedient and professional manner. Humane Society of Missouri investigators also provide expert testimony in legal cases and before legislative bodies and provide consultation and training workshops for law enforcement, state agencies and local animal care and control workers.

Together, they work to hold people accountable for the abuse and neglect of animals in the St. Louis Metropolitan region and all of Missouri.

