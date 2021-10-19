Jumble & Flow Launches to Empower Women in Midlife Female-founded startup brings alternative content to the 40+ wellness movement

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 1.5 years in "soft launch" mode, Jumble & Flow officially launches in October, during Menopause Awareness Month. Bloomberg reported that menopause products make up a $600 billion market opportunity. With the oldest millennials turning 40 this year, Founder Amy Cuevas Schroeder says the midlife industry is just starting.

Jumbleandflow.com's readership has grown to 50,000 monthly pageviews in the last several months. The independent company's mission is to redefine midlife for women who seek happiness on their terms.

"The exact age of midlife is open to interpretation," says Schroeder, 45. "But one thing is certain — 'over the hill' is over and done with."

Schroeder was inspired by undiagnosed perimenopause as well as the jumbles of working full-time in tech while raising twins, one with special needs. After doctors dismissed her telltale perimenopause symptoms, Schroeder sought an outlet to vent frustration, but when she couldn't find it, she created it. Women in this life phase are commonly confused about where to turn for resources, something Jumble & Flow aims to rectify.

In addition to perimenopause, Jumble & Flow covers changing careers, pregnancy over 40, cannabis health benefits, and more.

Jumble & Flow isn't Schroeder's first entrepreneurial rodeo. At 19, she started Venus Zine in her dorm and built it into an internationally circulated magazine based in Chicago. Venus featured Sleater-Kinney, Zoe Kravitz, Sarah Silverman, Missy Elliott, Yoko Ono, Sinead O'Connor, and hundreds more.

Venus staffers included talents just getting their start, like The Jungalow's Justina Blakeney, Elle's Melissa Giannini, and Severance author Ling Ma. Schroeder eventually sold Venus to an independent publisher (read this Chicago Reader exposé.)

After Venus, Schroeder started fresh in Brooklyn and worked for Etsy, NYLON, HarperCollins, and West Elm when many journalists became "content" producers. After having her daughters through IVF, she returned to Chicago in 2015.

Jumble & Flow seeks investors

Jumble & Flow plans to expand in 2022 and create a women's health tech product. Schroeder has assembled a mighty team of creatives — several of whom wrote for Venus.

Schroeder believes Jumble & Flow is entering the midlife media arena at a pivotal moment. "Many Gen X women are enduring perimenopause right now; Millennials are next. A new generation of women will soon tackle the common frustrations of midlife, including ageism in the workplace."

