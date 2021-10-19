Mold contributes to death of COVID-19 Patients, Reports DryMore

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evidence is mounting that Aspergillus, a common group of fungi found in high concentrations in homes with mold issues, often causes secondary infections in COVID patients that could be fatal.

According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), "Emerging evidence suggests that infection with SARS-CoV-2—and possibly the drugs used to treat it—makes COVID-19 patients especially vulnerable to Aspergillus."

A recent study of 186 COVID-19 patients from around the world who also had aspergillosis, an infection caused by Aspergillus, found a 50 percent mortality rate. Roughly one-third of those deaths were also linked to aspergillosis.

Jessica Lykins, president of DryMore Mold Removal in Houston said high levels of Aspergillus and other mold spores are commonly found in the residential mold inspections they perform.

Lykins said that home owners she talks to now are much more concerned with making sure that their home is a safe environment than before the COVID pandemic.

"I don't think people knew how dangerous their homes could be until COVID, but now they're much more aware of what can be lurking in the air and on surfaces that could even kill them," she said.

The common treatment for invasive pulmonary aspergillosis is the use of anti fungal medications such as voriconazole (Vfend) and Amphotericin B. Those drugs often have serious side effects, including kidney and liver damage, that could be exacerbated during a COVID recuperation.

Lykins' advice for homeowners is to avoid having to treat multiple health issues at once by making sure their structures are inspected and tested for mold, especially after moisture is found inside.

