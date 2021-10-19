Quantum to Host Virtual Analyst Day on November 9, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced it will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, beginning at 8:00am Pacific Time/11:00am Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions hosted by Jamie Lerner, chairman and chief executive officer, Mike Dodson, chief financial officer, as well as other member's of Quantum's senior executive staff. Management will be providing a comprehensive overview of Quantum's long-term strategy and transition towards a more software and recurring-revenue based model, along with a presentation by Eric Burgener, research vice president of the Infrastructure Systems, Platforms, and Technologies Group at IDC.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the investor relations section of Quantum's website at https://investors.quantum.com/. A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to the investor relations page immediately prior to the start of the event.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

