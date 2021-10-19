TF Holdings Announces the Launch of its Newest Lending Company, Rely Credit, Focused on the Latin Community

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Holdings, Inc., a leading innovator of financial technology and services, announces the launch of its newest lending company, Rely Credit, which specializes in bilingual loan products that will be offered at participating retail partner locations that cater to the Spanish-speaking Latin community. We are honored to collaborate with our retail partners to offer this well-deserved credit opportunity to the customers they have served for years.

TF Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto/TF Holdings, Inc.)

Rely Credit is focused on offering financial products to meet the unique borrowing needs of members of the Latin community in the United States. Despite being one of the fastest growing demographics in America, members of the Latin community are three times more likely to be underbanked than other consumers, according to the Federal Reserve. Rely Credit will focus on this need by providing Latino consumers access to the funds they need affordably, quickly, and conveniently – at participating retail partner locations they visit today.

Martin J. Wong, Chairman and CEO of TF Holdings, Inc. said, "We know that applying for a loan and taking that first step towards establishing credit can be difficult and often an emotional process. We have combined our 20+ years of lending and Fintech experience with the expertise and goodwill of our partners to provide a borrowing experience that is simple, convenient and more inclusive for this community."

Everyone deserves fair access to credit regardless of their credit experience. Rely Credit will be the financial entry point for Latino consumers who may have been overlooked by traditional lenders. With our simplified and affordable products and the trust that our retail partners have built in their communities, we can help these customers establish the credit they deserve as they work to build their American Dream.

About TF Holdings, Inc.

TF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary companies provides credit and financial wellness tools to consumers, and licenses loan origination, risk underwriting and loan management software to lenders. The company's businesses serve consumers and lenders with a portfolio of innovative products, including Jora Credit, Echo Credit, Rely Credit, Thinkflow, iQ Decision Engine and the Cortex loan management platform. TF Holdings, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

RelyCredit.com

