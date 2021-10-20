Button Launches PostTap SMS powered by Twilio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Button, the mobile commerce platform trusted by the smartest enterprise marketers, announced a new product powered by Twilio, a leading customer engagement platform, that offers SMS Marketing Capabilities leveraging Button's mobile commerce DNA, Personalization Capabilities, and Deep Linking to help accelerate Enterprise Brands' Adoption of SMS as a Marketing Channel.

Leveraging Twilio, which sent 127 billion messages in the last year alone, Button will now enable Enterprise Customers to launch an integrated SMS Marketing strategy without requiring the integration of a single line of code. SMS Marketing has become one of the fastest growing channels of marketing for small and medium size businesses and the mid market, but the Enterprise market has yet to tap into these capabilities en masse.

Button's focus on privacy, user-first experiences, its existing integrations with many of the leading IR500, and the company's expertise around optimizing for outcomes and driving commerce, have the company positioned to become an overnight leader in the fast growing marketing segment.

"Button has always believed that driving outcomes that lead to commerce are the most important areas of focus for us and the marketers that rely on our platform," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "Now that we have launched SMS, a channel exploding with value, our enterprise marketers are turning to our solution because of our dedication to privacy, to best in class user experiences, and personalization capabilities that are used by the smartest and biggest brands in marketing. My excitement for where this channel can go, and Button's role in that is as high as anything I've experienced since starting this company."

Since launching the PostTap SMS product in July in a private beta, the company has launched over 15 customers with zero lines of code deployed by these partners, and is delivering an average of a 29x ROI, $3 in revenue per message sent, and enabling personalized campaigns based on user browning behavior that are beating out click to conversion rates of traditional email marketing by a factor of 20 to one.

To learn more, visit PostTap.com .

About Button

Button is the leading mobile commerce technology company trusted by the world's largest brands. Button's core mobile conversion, identity, and decisioning technology supercharge mobile commerce and ad performance and underpin the company's two products: Tap and PostTap.

Tap provides card linking and online offers for fintechs seeking to build a rewards and engagement strategy. PostTap optimizes paid marketing for the world's largest marketers through customized landing pages, deep linking and on–site optimization solutions that drive hundreds of millions in incremental revenue each year

Button has driven over $4 billion in mobile commerce to date, has been named a best place to work every year since the company's founding in 2014 and is backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One.

Button Logo (PRNewsfoto/Button)

PostTap Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Button