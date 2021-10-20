Julie Marcello joins Lockton as COO of Mountain West operations

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held insurance brokerage, has named Julie Marcello chief operating officer of its Mountain West operations. As COO, Marcello will be responsible for operations and business development for Lockton's regional hub, including Denver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Seattle. A skilled people developer, Marcello will also be responsible for attracting the best industry talent and maintaining Lockton's position as the best place to work and do business in insurance.

Julie Marcello

"Julie is a catalytic leader with deep industry knowledge," said Tate McCoy, chief executive officer of Lockton's Mountain West operations. "Her background and experience will be a tremendous asset to our clients and our people, and I cannot wait to work alongside her as we continue the long-term growth and development of our business."

Marcello is an accomplished insurance industry executive with global management and operational experience. With 23 years of domestic and international experience, Marcello has a background leading strategy, P&L management, underwriting portfolio management, operations, service delivery and team leadership. Most recently, she spent four years as a market leader for Marsh overseeing the Chicago office and leading five additional Midwest offices. Prior to joining Marsh, Marcello spent 18 years with Chubb Insurance in leadership positions around the globe, including Europe, Australia and Latin America. She was named among the Business Insurance 2021 Women to Watch.

"I am excited to join the Lockton team," said Marcello. "In an industry competing for top talent, what sets Lockton apart is the value its independence provides to clients and Associates and the dedication, at all levels of Lockton, to remaining a best place to work. My priority is to create a positive, lasting impact on the growth trajectory of the organization and to inspire an empowered and inclusive culture."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 8,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 13 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials.

