The Little Gym Appoints Nancy Bigley, CFE as Brand President and CEO 25+ Year Franchise Veteran with Strong Emphasis on Franchisee Relations to Help Guide New Wave of Growth

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12, has named Nancy Bigley as the next leader for the brand. Part of the Unleashed Brands family, The Little Gym will focus on growing the franchised brand to give more opportunities to families for their kids to learn, play and grow.

Nancy Bigley, Brand President and CEO of The Little Gym.

Bigley most recently led Twist Brands, which includes Painting with a Twist, Color Me Mine and Chesapeake Ceramics. She joined the company in 2018 after Painting with a Twist acquired competitor Bottle & Bottega, the company she co-founded and grew to 27 studios. A veteran of the franchise industry for 25+ years, Bigley has a strong background in franchise operations and executive leadership having worked with Dunkin' Brands, American Leak Detection and The Dwyer Group prior to her time in the paint and sip industry of franchising.

"Nancy is a seasoned franchise leader who has an uncanny ability to balance strong franchise relationships while improving unit-level economics. We are thrilled to have her on board during this exciting time for The Little Gym," said Michael Browning, CEO of Unleashed Brands.

As part of the Unleashed Brands platform, The Little Gym will focus future growth on modernizing the guest experience both digitally and in the physical gyms, as well as working to building greater value for customers through a membership program. In the next five years, company executives say the brand aims to have more than 500 domestic gyms designed to help kids learn, play, and grow.

"The Little Gym is an iconic industry-leading brand that has been in the hearts and minds of consumers for 45 years. The brand is already showing impressive sales over 2019 and coming out of the pandemic, parents are more aware than ever of the importance of the physical, cognitive and social growth of their children," said Bigley. "I am so excited to dive in with my team with an eye towards my passion of increasing franchisee sales and profitability, while building strong franchisee relationships."

With nearly 400 locations across 31 countries, The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

About The Little Gym

The Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

