Media Invited to NASA Marshall Event Encouraging Partnerships with Historically Black Colleges/Universities, Other Minority-serving Institutions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is partnering with The Catalyst Business Entrepreneurship Center, the Alabama A&M University National Science Foundation Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (AAMU NSF EPSCoR), and the Department of Defense to host a two-day event.

Marshall will host the seventh annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities / Minority Serving Institutions Partnerships Meeting Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST, virtually via Zoom. On Oct. 27, Alabama A&M will host the AAMU NSF EPSCoR Summit, virtually via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. CST. Members of the news media are invited to attend both events, which are free and open to the public.

The events will highlight the critical role historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions play in the success of NASA's missions, as well as serve as a partnering opportunity to pair academic institutions with NASA large contractors.

To register, visit here.

Marshall and NASA small business leaders and managers will provide updates on key NASA initiatives. Among them: NASA's Mentor-Protégé Program , which allows for HBCUs/MSIs to pair up with NASA large contractors; the Minority University Research Education Program , which engages minority-serving institutions via grants and other partner initiatives; and the NASA Small Business Technology Transfer Program , which unites cutting-edge academic work with NASA's proven legacy of flight projects and programs.

NASA speakers will include:

Glenn Delgado , associate administrator of NASA's Office of Small Business Programs

Larry Leopard , Marshall associate director, technical

Jason Detko , director of Marshall's Office of Procurement

David Brock , small business specialist at Marshall

Gwenevere Jasper , Marshall Small Business Technology Transfer technology transition lead

Dan O'Neil , Marshall dual-use manager

Steven Holz , assistant project manager, Langley Research Center

Rod Chappell , lead, Partnerships and Sustainability Minority University Research & Education Project, Langley Research Center

Media interested in covering the event should contact Janet Sudnik in Marshall's Office of Communications at janet.m.sudnik@nasa.gov no later than 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25.

The meeting is sponsored by Marshall's Office of Procurement and Small Business Office. To learn more about doing business with Marshall, please visit:

http://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/about/business.html

