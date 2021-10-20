PSOs Steve Vargas, Rosa Rodriguez, and Kompheak Nou were inducted into the Paragon Honor Society for their demonstration of outstanding performance and bravery at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.

Paragon Extends Honor Society Recognition To Three Protective Services Officers PSOs Steve Vargas, Rosa Rodriguez, and Kompheak Nou were inducted into the Paragon Honor Society for their demonstration of outstanding performance and bravery at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the morning of July 14th, 2021, a vehicle attempting to enter the federal building through the employee entrance of the parking garage was detained by PSO Vargas. He observed the driver wearing body armor with ammunition visible. Upon further questioning, the driver acknowledged having firearms in the car. With back-up from PSOs Rodriguez and Nou, the driver was detained at gun point. Due to their immediate proactive intervention the driver was disarmed and taken into custody without incident preventing the gunman's access into the facility. A search of the vehicle yielded multiple firearms, knives, and almost 600 rounds of ammunition.

Paragon CEO Tony Sabatino and FPS Director Patterson present PSO Vargas with Paragon Honor Society plaque alongside FPS Region 9 Director Mario Canton (far left).

On October 18, 2021, the three officers were inducted into the Paragon Honor Society for their commitment to and valiant display of Paragon's values. Paragon CEO Tony Sabatino addressed the distinguished guests and inductees and thanked them for their likely lifesaving, exceptional service. The ceremony also included awards for the FPS inspectors involved in the incident, as well as recognition from FPS Director Patterson and several other officials.

Paragon Protective Services President Les Kaciban credited our training programs and the officers' focus and attention to post orders as critical to the successful outcome of the interaction. "Our officers engage thousands of people and vehicles each day across the US. These are routine interactions more than 99% of the time. July 14th certainly was not routine, and these officers performed at the highest level."

Paragon employs over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients.

Program Manager Manuel Arriaga, PSO Rodriquez, PSO Vargas, PSO Nou, and CEO Tony Sabatino (Front Row - Left to Right) alongside additional Paragon LA Team members.

Paragon Systems: Safeguarding American Assets at Home & Abroad (PRNewsfoto/Paragon Systems)

