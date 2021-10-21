Build-A-Bear Workshop Names New Vice President Of e-Commerce And Vice President Of Digital Technology

Build-A-Bear Continues Commitment to Digital Transformation with New Hire and Promotion
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) today announced the hiring of Char Nicanor-Kimball in the newly created role of Vice President of e-Commerce and the promotion of Art Huggard to the role of Vice President of Digital Technology. These moves represent Build-A-Bear's continued commitment to its digital transformation and to the delivery of innovative new products and experiences.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more...
Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop)

Char Nicanor-Kimball brings more than 20 years of e-Commerce experience to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Most recently, Nicanor-Kimball was the Sr. Director of e-Commerce at Hannah Andersson where she led the business team responsible for the operations, consumer journey and interaction of the site. She has extensive experience in e-Commerce site operations, revenue and profit responsibility as well as merchandising management. Prior to Hannah Andersson, Nicanor-Kimball worked in expanding the digital commerce at National Geographic, Stride Rite, Dick's Sporting Goods and Nordstrom. Nicanor-Kimball will be responsible for leading the growth of Build-A-Bear's e-Commerce business as the Company continues to strategically expand its effort to drive its omni-channel initiatives and digital transformation.

Art Huggard joined Build-A-Bear Workshop in 2017 as Director, e-Commerce Development. Huggard was instrumental in the Company's successful implementation of the Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform and Deck Commerce Order Management System. His efforts have significantly contributed to increasing Build-A-Bear's consumer-facing digital initiatives and the Company's expanding relationship with Salesforce. In addition to the technology side of e-Commerce, Huggard and his team are leading several of Build-A-Bear's new systems initiatives critical to the ongoing advancement of its digital transformation. Prior to joining Build-A-Bear, Huggard held the roles of Director of e-Commerce at Bass Pro Shops as well as Omnichannel Program Director at Hudson's Bay.

About Build-A-Bear®:

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on "adding a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. The company has nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations that provide guests of all ages an interactive entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. It also offers engaging e-Commerce/digital purchasing activities on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as the new "Bear Builder 3D Workshop". In addition, the company leverages its brand's power and equity beyond retail through entertaining content, wholesale products and non-plush consumer product categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-a-bear-workshop-names-new-vice-president-of-e-commerce-and-vice-president-of-digital-technology-301414477.html

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.