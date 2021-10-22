Boonji Project Becomes Largest NFT Primary Sale In History

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boonji Project, the debut NFT project by world-renowned artist Brendan Murphy has surpassed $15.5 million in its Dutch Auction Primary Sale, anointing the project as the largest NFT primary sale in history. Created in partnership with digital art pioneers, Jupiter Group, Boonji Project brought Murphy's iconic 'Boonji Spaceman' series to life in the metaverse and marks the first time a 'traditional' artist' has reimagined a lifetime portfolio of physical work digitally.

Taking an unconventional approach to a primary sale of this scale, Boonji Project launched with a Dutch Auction format to minimize gas wars and enable its cult-following a fairer chance at minting a Boonji Spaceman Avatar. The ground-breaking sale sold out in less than three hours and minted 7,444 Avatars at a starting price of 3.3ET and offered buyers a first-of-kind-opportunity to win over $5 million in physical artwork created exclusively for the sale. Pioneering a new 'phygital' art world, the unprecedented giveaway included five-hundred limited-edition sculptures, thirty single-edition paintings and one iconic seven-foot 'Monumental Boonji Spaceman.'

In advance of the highly anticipated launch, Boonji Project amassed an eruptive cult following on Discord with over 134,000 members and almost 4,000 server boosters as well as support from notable fans including Novak Djokovic, John Stamos, Didier Drogba, Andre Iguodala, Grigor Dimitrov, Thurman Thomas, Jon Najarian and Joe Desena among others.

"I am humbled to be part of this wild and unexpected ride into the metaverse," said artist Brendan Murphy. "One of the most exciting parts of this journey has been the incredible support for the Boonji Project and seeing the Boonji community grow. The creative energy has been incredibly inspiring and rewarding."

On the heels of the Dutch Auction Primary Sale and as a tribute to the Boonji community, Boonji Project will release an additional 3,334 Boonji Spaceman Avatars as part of a 24-hour Whitelist in which all members will be guaranteed an NFT. Anticipated Whitelist sales are expected to gross over $2.5 million with sales on the secondary market poised for exponential growth.

Differentiated by dynamic animation, each Boonji Spaceman Avatar reflects Murphy's iconic 'Boonji Spaceman' series and features unique, digital backgrounds with elements from the artist's most coveted paintings and signature formulas. Beyond the value of the NFT, each Avatar will have additional utility to unlock access to exclusive events in the larger Boonji Universe as the journey continues.

ABOUT BRENDAN MURPHY:

Brendan Murphy is a widely known contemporary artist whose work is represented in over 600 private collections. His works' universal appeal pushes the walls of creativity beyond the confines of the canvas exploring sculptural works, conceptual pieces, a wide range of rare materials, and producing his art with non-traditional methods. Brendan currently works from his studio in Miami, FL and has gallery representation in the USA, Canada, Germany, Colombia, England, and Monaco. For more information, visit the artist's website, BrendanMurphy.com or follow along on Instagram @brendanmurphyart,

ABOUT JUPITER GROUP:

Jupiter Group is the leader in art and tech integration, creating, distributing and monetizing NFTs (non-fungible tokens) which represent digital and real-world assets including artwork, collectibles, and sports memorabilia. Our mission is to unlock new revenue streams for artists, athletes, celebrities, institutions and brands, in perpetuity. Follow Jupiter Group on Twitter.



