Creatd's WHE Agency Signs TikTok's 'Tiny Mom' Alexis LaRue

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of the WHE Agency ("WHE"), today announced the signing of creator Alexis LaRue. The 22-year-old quickly gained popularity after she began sharing content portraying life as a new mother to twin daughters Elena and Camila who, at seven months old, weigh 21 pounds each. In a relatively short period of time using TikTok, LaRue, who posts under @themejiafamily , has garnered outsized attention as new audiences continue to flock to see more of the adorable family. The Mejias, whose posts have received tens of millions of views to date, have already amassed nearly 800,000 followers across their platforms and had their unique story featured by outlets including NBC's TODAY Show , ABC's Good Morning America , Fox News , Daily Mail, and numerous others.

Commented Tracy Willis, CEO of WHE, "We couldn't be more excited to officially welcome Alexis LaRue, her fiancé Leo Mejia and their darling twins to the expanding WHE network, and kicking off by securing an ongoing sponsorship deal with Gerber. Signing with WHE provides creators with the key resources and support they need to maximize visibility, accelerate traction and gain opportunities that are geared toward the long term. I am confident that, by leveraging WHE's guidance and brand relationships, and Creatd's Vocal platform and operational resources, this relationship will be a fruitful one for the Mejia family, WHE, and Creatd."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

