IJGlobal Recognizes Atlas Renewable Energy with its 2020 ESG Energy Deal of the Year and ESG Social Award

MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Renewable Energy, an international renewable energy developer, has been awarded IJGlobal's 2020 ESG Energy Deal of the Year (Americas) and ESG Social Award. The recognitions were announced on Thursday, Oct. 21, at IJGlobal's award ceremony in London. According to IJGlobal, these two recognitions were awarded to Atlas due to the company's true commitment to diversity and inclusion by implementing a social program aimed at closing the gender gap in the renewable energy sector.

Employees at an Atlas solar farm in Latin America (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Renewable Energy)

The ESG Social Award was awarded to Atlas' program "We are all part of the same energy" a social initiative that has been rolled out in Brazil, Chile and Mexico, and which is implemented during the construction phase of the solar projects the company is currently developing in these countries.

The program aims to upskill local female workforce with trainings that will grant them access to opt for more technical jobs within the construction of the projects. At the same time, Atlas mobilized its contractors to prioritize the trainees in their hiring process. This initiative has become Atlas' flagship social program and it's aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (#5 - Gender Equality, #8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth, #10 - Reduce Inequalities and #12 - Responsible Consumption and Production).

To this date, nearly 1000 women have been trained in different fields, such as civil construction, carpentry, health and safety, module mounting, electricity, among others. This has allowed us to increase female participation in the construction of the projects from a typical 2% to 15%.

"We Are All Part of the Same Energy" is expected to be implemented in the company's new upcoming projects so that more women can benefit from these trainings and find new career pathways.

The Jacaranda Solar Plant in Brazil was also recognized by IJGlobal with the Solar Deal of the Year Award (Americas) due to the successful implementation of the program "We are all part of the same energy" during the construction of the project.

During this time more than 214 women were trained in technical skills. Out of the women who were trained, 123 were hired to become part of the construction of Jacaranda. In total, 159 women were hired, which represented 17% of the total hired labor in Jacaranda during peak construction work. The project also focused on hiring underrepresented groups such as the afro descendant population in the state of Bahia, which formed most of the total workforce, 85% afro-descendant men and 83% afro-descendant women.

"It's an honor to have our female workforce program 'We Are All Part of the Same Energy' and its implementation in the Jacaranda Solar Project recognized by IJGlobal," said Maria Jose Cortes, Head of ESG at Atlas Renewable Energy. "Creating and implementing this program has been an amazing experience for all of us at Atlas, it has helped us open a door to new opportunities for women in rural areas in Latin America and change paradigms. We are very proud of this, but we know there is still much to do in terms of D&I. We hope this program plants the seed for more inclusive practices in our industry and in the communities where we operate."

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy is a renewable energy generation company that develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects with long-term contracts across the Americas. The current company portfolio is 2.2GW of contracted projects in development, construction or operational stages, and aims to expand by an additional 4GW in the next years.

Launched in early 2017, Atlas Renewable Energy includes an experienced team with the longest track record in the solar energy industry in Latin America. The company is recognized for its high standards in the development, construction and operation of large-scale projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy is part of the Energy Fund IV, founded by Actis, a leading private equity investor in the energy sector. Atlas Renewable Energy's growth is focused on the leading emerging markets and economies, using its proven development, commercialization and structuring know-how to accelerate the transformation toward clean energy. By actively engaging with the community and stakeholders at the center of its project strategy, the company works every day to provide a cleaner future.

To know more about Atlas Renewable Energy, visit: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

Atlas Renewable Energy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Renewable Energy)

