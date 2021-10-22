Latinx MBA Association Hosts Inaugural MBA Presidents Leadership Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latinx MBA Association, a 501(c)3 non-profit striving to develop, empower, and advance Latinx leaders in business, recently announced they would host for the first time in history the Latinx MBA Presidents Leadership Summit (the "Summit"). The Summit will take place in Austin, Texas, on November 5 of this year and has been fully funded thanks to donors - Manuela Zoninsein, Latina CEO & Founder of Kadeya, and Andy Dunn, Co-founder of Red Swan Ventures and Monica + Andy.

Latinx MBA Association

The Latinx MBA Association, a 501(c)3 non-profit, will host the first ever Latinx MBA Presidents Leadership Summit.

"This historic Latinx MBA Summit plants a flag, announcing our presence while inviting and inspiring other Latinos/as to continue to climb the mountain - and to do so with pride and joy," says Manuela (MIT Sloan EMBA '20), who has been a strong advocate of the Latinx MBA Association.

The Presidents of the Latinx student clubs from the top MBA programs and the Board of Directors will gather in this historical event to network, engage, and learn new strategies to increase Latinx enrollment across MBA programs, which is under-represented.

"Even though Latinx represents 18 percent of the U.S. population, only 5 to 8 percent of MBA programs consist of Latinx and even lower for Latinx in the C-Suite level. Our organization aims to unite the 400 Latinx MBA students, who enroll every year, and empower them to make institutional changes," says Jessica Leon (MIT Sloan MBA '21), an Executive Director.

Top MBA programs attending, including Chicago Booth, MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Wharton, Kellogg, Harvard Business School, Cornell Johnson, Darden, Emory, McCombs, Michigan Ross, Tuck, UCLA Anderson, Yale SOM, and Haas. These leaders are eager to discuss the challenges faced on campus and DEI strategies to create a tight-knit community of Latinx business professionals who Pay It Forward.

"MBA student bodies are yet to reflect the beauty, drive, and gift Latinos give to the U.S. In this Summit, I want to see our community catalyze the possibilities of what we can contribute," says Kateri Gutierrez (Michigan Ross MBA '22).

Given the many challenges Latinx students face within MBA programs, the agenda will focus on three key pillars:

Building a cohesive Latinx Community through membership engagement across campus. Creating change for the Latinx community through Latinx prospective recruitment, DEI awareness, and alumni engagement. Establishing a network of Latinx MBA leaders by cross-promoting strategies across programs.

Attendees will be trained to galvanize the fastest growing demographic in the U.S. - the Latinx population - beginning within their respective MBA programs and transcending their efforts into the real world. This Summit has never been done but made possible by the rapid growth and relevance of the Latinx MBA Association.

"Since the launch of Latinx MBA Association in April 2020, membership has scaled to 950 members across 100 MBA programs in the U.S. and abroad. More importantly, 70 percent of our members identify as first-generation college graduates, and 45 percent are Latina. With a diverse cohort, the organization has the platform to institutionalize its mission by sharing best practices and empowering MBA leaders," says Andrew Mairena (MIT Sloan MBA '19), an Executive Director.

For more information on the Latinx MBA Association or interested in making an in-kind tax-deductible donation, please visit www.latinxmba.org or contact them at hello@latinxmba.org. Also, keep up to date on their progress by following them on LinkedIn and Instagram (@latinx.mba.association).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Latinx MBA Association