PitchBook and the Seattle Kraken Unveil 'The PitchBook Suites' at Climate Pledge Arena Official Financial Data Provider of the Seattle Kraken Enhances Premium Hospitality and Fan Experience with Data and Technology

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, officially unveiled the "The PitchBook Suites" at Climate Pledge Arena, which includes 40 private suites that offer a premium setting to experience Kraken games, concerts and events. PitchBook is an Arena Partner and the suite-level Sponsor at Climate Pledge Arena and supports the franchise's expansion and business development initiatives as the Official Financial Data Provider of the Seattle Kraken. PitchBook's partnership also includes multiple unique fan experiences in and around the arena, including two of the world's largest flip disc installations, a visually dynamic enter and exit experience in the parking garage, and The PitchBook Suite Ride, which allows fans to travel to-and-from the arena in style.

(PRNewsfoto/PitchBook)

"Since day one, a shared, customer-first mentality has been the cornerstone of our partnership with PitchBook," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "We are excited for fans to understand the importance of data and technology alongside a premium hospitality experience inside The PitchBook Suites."

As the professional sports industry continues to innovate, new capital is needed to grow sports leagues and the industry presents attractive investment opportunities for institutional investors and private equity. In addition to the NBA and MLB, other US sports leagues like MLS and NHL have shown a willingness to allow private equity funds to buy into individual teams, indicating interest from investors has reached an all-time high. PitchBook tracks the flow of capital across the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape, including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The Seattle Kraken's team owners, players and front office staff will leverage PitchBook to capitalize on growth opportunities including future expansion strategies and business development efforts.

"From the start, Oak View Group, the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena have prioritized technology and innovation as they built this arena and expansion team. We share the same vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology and data while putting customers and fans first," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "That's what makes our partnership so special. We're creating an entirely new experience for fans in this arena, infusing data and technology into a premier customer experience."

Designed by Rockwell Group, an award-winning global architecture and design firm, the private suites are cantilevered over the seating bowl and accommodate 16 people each. Inspired by a Seattle loft, the suites feature a bar and kitchen area defined by a neutral, dark material palette and a sloping wood ceiling angled to a view of the arena.

Climate Pledge Arena will open for the first time with its debut concert featuring Coldplay on October 22 and the Kraken's first home game against the Vancouver Canucks on October 23. Extending PitchBook's presence beyond The PitchBook Suites, other initiatives that put fans first and deliver a unique event experience include:

Winformation Walls – Located outside the suites are two (7-foot tall, 35-foot-wide) interactive and multi-sensory displays. Developed in collaboration with the Located outside the suites are two (7-foot tall, 35-foot-wide) interactive and multi-sensory displays. Developed in collaboration with the LAB at Rockwell Group and utilizing flip-disc technology, each wall leverages live data from PitchBook and the NHL to tell compelling visual stories related to what's happening on the ice and in the arena.

The Enter & Exit Experience – Transforming the traditionally overlooked pre-and-post-event parts of the journey, the first floor of the parking garage makes a twist on traditional wayfinding signage while also highlighting Transforming the traditionally overlooked pre-and-post-event parts of the journey, the first floor of the parking garage makes a twist on traditional wayfinding signage while also highlighting emerging spaces in the capital markets that are actively shaping our future.

The PitchBook Suite Ride – Ensuring that the journey to-and-from the arena is a memorable one, PitchBook has transformed a coach bus into an extension of The PitchBook Suites. The bus brings to life the suite experience outside of Climate Pledge Arena featuring high-end amenities and using the same design elements from the suites.

To learn more about PitchBook's partnership with the Seattle Kraken, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves over 60,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About The Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net zero certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has 8 divisions across 4 global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London and Philadelphia). OVG is leading the redevelopment and operations of the Climate Pledge Arena as well as leading arena development projects in Belmont, NY, Austin, TX and Milan, Italy. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects. For the latest information and news on the arena, visit http://newarenaatseattlecenter.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PitchBook