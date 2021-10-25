Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced third quarter 2021 net income of $18.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

"Washington Trust's third quarter results reflect the strength and stability of our balance sheet and solid contributions from all business lines," stated Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We posted increased quarterly earnings, reported a record $6 billion in assets, and reached an all-time high $5 billion in deposits. We recently announced our intent to open a new branch in Cumberland, RI in 2022, as we believe the key to future growth is providing customers with convenient in-person service and digital banking solutions."

Selected financial highlights for the third quarter of 2021 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the third quarter were 13.37% and 1.26%, respectively, compared to 12.92% and 1.20%, respectively, in the preceding quarter.

For both the third quarter and the second quarter of 2021, there was no provision for credit losses recognized in earnings.

Wealth management revenues were $10.5 million for the third quarter, up by $27 thousand , from the preceding quarter, as higher quarterly asset-based revenues were partially offset by seasonal declines in transaction-based revenues.

Mortgage banking revenues were $6.4 million for the third quarter, up by $379 thousand , or 6%, from the preceding quarter.

Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion , down by $13 million , or 0.3%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $4 million , or 0.1%, from a year ago. Total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans amounted to $4.2 billion , up by $56 million , or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $144 million , or 4%, from a year ago.

In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to a record $4.3 billion at September 30, 2021 , up by $310 million , or 8%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $602 million , or 16%, from a year ago.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $36.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, up by $1.3 million, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2021. The net interest margin was 2.58% for the third quarter, up by 3 basis points from the preceding quarter. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. In the third quarter of 2021, accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans amounted to $2.0 million, or 13 basis points, compared to $1.0 million, or 7 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Additionally, there was no commercial loan prepayment fee income in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $717 thousand, or 5 basis points, of commercial prepayment fee income in the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of these items for both periods, the net interest margin was 2.45% in the third quarter of 2021, up from 2.42% in the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $69 million , with an increase of $42 million in average loans and an increase in average investment securities of $16 million . The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 2.85%, unchanged from the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans and commercial loan prepayment fee income for both periods, the yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 2.57%, down by 2 basis points from 2.59% in the preceding quarter, mainly due to a lower yield on the average balances of residential real estate loans.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $29 million , with an increase of $108 million in average in-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $79 million in average wholesale funding balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2021 was 0.35%, down by 3 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $20.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, down by $73 thousand, or 0.4%, from the second quarter of 2021. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, up by $27 thousand , or 0.3%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in asset-based revenues of $233 thousand , or 2%, and a decrease in transaction-based revenues of $206 thousand , or 47%, from the preceding quarter. The linked quarter decline in transaction-based revenues was mainly due to tax reporting and preparation fees, which are generally concentrated in the first half of the year.



Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to $7.4 billion at September 30, 2021, up by $2 million from June 30, 2021. The increase reflected net client asset inflows of $7 million in the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by net investment depreciation of $5 million . The average balance of AUA for the third quarter of 2021 increased by approximately $249 million , or 3%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.



Mortgage banking revenues totaled $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, up by $379 thousand , or 6%, from the second quarter of 2021, as changes in fair value of mortgage loan commitments were partially offset by a $2.8 million , or 33%, decrease in realized gains on sales of loans. The decrease in realized gains on sales of loans reflected a lower volume of loans sold to the secondary market, which was partially offset by a higher sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $174 million in the third quarter of 2021, down by $117 million , or 40%, from the preceding quarter.



Loan related derivative income was $728 thousand in the third quarter of 2021, down by $447 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting a lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $32.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, down by $492 thousand, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2021, debt prepayment penalty expense of $895 thousand was recognized associated with paying off higher-yielding FHLB advances. There was no such debt prepayment penalty expense recognized in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of debt prepayment penalty expense, noninterest expense was up by $403 thousand, or 1%, including an increase of $108 thousand in FDIC deposit insurance costs and modest increases across a variety of expense categories. Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, up by $80 thousand, or 0.4%, from the preceding quarter as increases in performance-based compensation accruals were partially offset by volume-related decreases in mortgage originator compensation expense.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, up by $444 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 22.1%, compared to 21.8% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2021 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.0%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at September 30, 2021, down by $7 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2021, reflecting routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities, partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the third quarter 2021 totaled $117 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.58%. Securities represented 17% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 18% of total assets at June 30, 2021.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at September 30, 2021, down by $13 million, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Commercial loans decreased by $90 million , or 3.7%, from June 30, 2021 , which included a net reduction in PPP loans of $70 million . Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans decreased by $20 million , or 1%, from June 30, 2021 , reflecting payoffs and pay-downs of $103 million and lower line utilization of $17 million , partially offset by commercial loan originations and advances totaling $100 million .

Residential real estate loans increased by $82 million , or 5%, from June 30, 2021 , reflecting a higher proportion of loans originated for portfolio.

The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $6 million , or 2% from the balance at June 30, 2021 .

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2021, up by $332 million, or 7%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which increased by $23 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2021. Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at September 30, 2021 were up by $310 million, or 8%, from the end of the preceding quarter. This increase included seasonal inflows of various institutional and governmental depositors based on their underlying business cycles, as well as growth in promotional time certificates of deposit.

FHLB advances totaled $223 million at September 30, 2021, down by $186 million from June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $11.0 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $10.5 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at June 30, 2021.

Total past due loans amounted to $9.5 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.5 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2021.

Total troubled debt restructured loans ("TDR") amounted to $9.7 million as of September 30, 2021, down by $1.1 million from June 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, active loan payment deferral modifications, or "deferments", in response to the COVID-19 pandemic remain on 5 loans totaling $38.0 million, or 1% of the outstanding balance of total loans excluding PPP loan balances. This is down from active deferments on 22 loans totaling $93.4 million, or 2% of the outstanding balance of total loans excluding PPP loan balances, as of June 30, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.7 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $41.9 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.3 million at September 30, 2021, unchanged from the balance at June 30, 2021.

For both the third quarter and the second quarter of 2021, there was no provision for credit losses recognized in earnings. The provision for credit losses and the related ACL reflected our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions and continued stable asset quality metrics. In the third quarter of 2021, net charge-offs of $168 thousand were recognized, compared to $258 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $555.3 million at September 30, 2021, up by $7.5 million from June 30, 2021. This increase included net income of $18.8 million, partially offset by $9.1 million in dividend declarations, as well as a decrease of $3.0 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity, largely due to a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale debt securities.

Capital levels at September 30, 2021 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.83% at September 30, 2021, compared to 13.65% at June 30, 2021.

Book value per share was $32.06 at September 30, 2021, compared to $31.63 at June 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The dividend was paid on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.

Conference Call

Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-844-378-6480. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the Replay PIN Number 10161085; the audio replay will be available through November 9, 2021. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's web site, http://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through December 31, 2021.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements". We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration; decreases in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, increases in defaults and charge-off rates; changes related to the discontinuation and replacement of LIBOR; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $297,039

$127,743

$166,960

$194,143

$204,113

Short-term investments 3,349

4,463

3,783

8,125

7,902

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 48,705

31,492

77,450

61,614

68,095

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,045,833

1,052,577

948,094

894,571

913,850

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,094

22,757

24,772

30,285

37,469

Loans:









Total loans 4,286,404

4,299,800

4,194,666

4,195,990

4,282,047

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 41,711

41,879

42,137

44,106

42,645

Net loans 4,244,693

4,257,921

4,152,529

4,151,884

4,239,402

Premises and equipment, net 28,488

29,031

28,953

28,870

27,711

Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,518

28,329

28,761

29,521

29,861

Investment in bank-owned life insurance 92,974

92,355

84,749

84,193

83,623

Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,631

5,853

6,079

6,305

6,530

Other assets 129,410

135,550

133,350

159,749

167,327

Total assets $6,002,643

$5,851,980

$5,719,389

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $950,974

$901,801

$932,999

$832,287

$840,444

Interest-bearing deposits 4,107,168

3,823,858

3,616,143

3,546,066

3,445,249

Total deposits 5,058,142

4,725,659

4,549,142

4,378,353

4,285,693

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 222,592

408,592

466,912

593,859

713,868

Payment Protection Program Lending Facility —

—

—

—

105,746

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

Operating lease liabilities 29,810

30,558

30,974

31,717

32,012

Other liabilities 114,100

116,634

116,081

152,364

162,099

Total liabilities 5,447,325

5,304,124

5,185,790

5,178,974

5,322,099

Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

Paid-in capital 126,265

125,442

124,882

125,610

124,768

Retained earnings 447,566

437,927

429,598

418,246

408,773

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (18,128)

(15,128)

(20,006)

(7,391)

(3,403)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,470)

(1,470)

(1,960)

(3,355)

(3,530)

Total shareholders' equity 555,318

547,856

533,599

534,195

527,693

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,002,643

$5,851,980

$5,719,389

$5,713,169

$5,849,792



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $35,691

$34,820

$34,159

$34,487

$34,925



$104,670

$110,938

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 298

405

441

569

468



1,144

1,193

Taxable interest on debt securities 3,683

3,441

3,242

3,869

4,870



10,366

16,181

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 95

110

133

414

532



338

1,826

Other interest income 56

32

33

35

39



121

424

Total interest and dividend income 39,823

38,808

38,008

39,374

40,834



116,639

130,562

Interest expense:















Deposits 2,789

2,961

3,663

4,632

5,532



9,413

21,180

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 872

1,001

1,380

2,305

3,354



3,253

13,501

Junior subordinated debentures 92

92

94

122

135



278

519

Other interest expense —

—

—

72

159



—

161

Total interest expense 3,753

4,054

5,137

7,131

9,180



12,944

35,361

Net interest income 36,070

34,754

32,871

32,243

31,654



103,695

95,201

Provision for credit losses —

—

(2,000)

1,781

1,325



(2,000)

10,561

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,070

34,754

34,871

30,462

30,329



105,695

84,640

Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 10,455

10,428

9,895

9,206

8,954



30,778

26,248

Mortgage banking revenues 6,373

5,994

11,927

14,077

12,353



24,294

33,300

Card interchange fees 1,265

1,316

1,133

1,148

1,161



3,714

3,139

Service charges on deposit accounts 673

635

609

767

598



1,917

1,975

Loan related derivative income 728

1,175

467

173

1,264



2,370

3,818

Income from bank-owned life insurance 618

607

556

569

567



1,781

1,922

Other income 408

438

1,387

1,787

571



2,233

1,313

Total noninterest income 20,520

20,593

25,974

27,727

25,468



67,087

71,715

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 22,162

22,082

21,527

22,075

21,892



65,771

60,824

Outsourced services 3,294

3,217

3,200

2,950

3,160



9,711

8,944

Net occupancy 2,134

2,042

2,128

2,083

2,012



6,304

5,940

Equipment 977

975

994

1,025

934



2,946

2,806

Legal, audit and professional fees 767

678

597

1,014

1,252



2,042

2,733

FDIC deposit insurance costs 482

374

345

330

392



1,201

1,488

Advertising and promotion 559

560

222

640

384



1,341

829

Amortization of intangibles 223

225

226

226

228



674

688

Debt prepayment penalties —

895

3,335

1,413

—



4,230

—

Other expenses 1,922

1,964

2,139

2,353

2,090



6,025

7,023

Total noninterest expense 32,520

33,012

34,713

34,109

32,344



100,245

91,275

Income before income taxes 24,070

22,335

26,132

24,080

23,453



72,537

65,080

Income tax expense 5,319

4,875

5,661

5,514

5,131



15,855

13,817

Net income $18,751

$17,460

$20,471

$18,566

$18,322



$56,682

$51,263



















Net income available to common shareholders $18,697

$17,408

$20,415

$18,524

$18,285



$56,520

$51,154



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,320

17,314

17,275

17,264

17,260



17,303

17,287

Diluted 17,444

17,436

17,431

17,360

17,317



17,451

17,369

Earnings per common share:















Basic $1.08

$1.01

$1.18

$1.07

$1.06



$3.27

$2.96

Diluted $1.07

$1.00

$1.17

$1.07

$1.06



$3.24

$2.95



















Cash dividends declared per share $0.52

$0.52

$0.52

$0.52

$0.51



$1.56

$1.53



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $32.06

$31.63

$30.83

$30.94

$30.57

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $28.05

$27.60

$26.79

$26.87

$26.49

Market value per share $52.98

$51.35

$51.63

$44.80

$30.66

Shares issued at end of period 17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period 17,320

17,320

17,306

17,265

17,260













Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.01 % 12.82 % 12.99 % 12.61 % 12.23 % Total risk-based capital 13.83 % 13.65 % 13.85 % 13.51 % 13.09 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.12 % 9.07 % 9.11 % 8.95 % 8.77 % Common equity tier 1 12.47 % 12.28 % 12.43 % 12.06 % 11.69 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 9.25 % 9.36 % 9.33 % 9.35 % 9.02 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 8.19 % 8.27 % 8.21 % 8.22 % 7.91 % Loans to deposits (3) 84.9 % 90.8 % 93.0 % 96.2 % 100.5 %







For the Nine Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended



Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 2.58 % 2.55 % 2.51 % 2.39 % 2.31 %

2.55 % 2.41 % Return on average assets (net income divided by

average assets) 1.26 % 1.20 % 1.45 % 1.28 % 1.24 %

1.30 % 1.20 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.47 % 1.30 % 1.26 %

1.32 % 1.22 % Return on average equity (net income available for

common shareholders divided by average equity) 13.37 % 12.92 % 15.55 % 13.96 % 13.99 %

13.93 % 13.36 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 15.29 % 14.84 % 17.91 % 16.10 % 16.19 %

15.98 % 15.50 % Efficiency ratio (6) 57.5 % 59.6 % 59.0 % 56.9 % 56.6 %

58.7 % 54.7 %





(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for September 30, 2021 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $10,224

$9,991

$9,583

$9,066

$8,786



$29,798

$25,297

Transaction-based revenues 231

437

312

140

168



980

951

Total wealth management revenues $10,455

$10,428

$9,895

$9,206

$8,954



$30,778

$26,248



















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $7,441,519

$7,049,226

$6,866,737

$6,395,652

$6,138,845



$6,866,737

$6,235,801

Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income (4,830)

368,383

208,953

540,189

335,209



572,506

234,076

Net client asset inflows (outflows) 6,707

23,910

(26,464)

(69,104)

(78,402)



4,153

(74,225)

Balance at end of period $7,443,396

$7,441,519

$7,049,226

$6,866,737

$6,395,652



$7,443,396

$6,395,652



















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91%

92%

91%

91%

90%



91%

90%



















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $5,750

$8,562

$13,745

$13,394

$14,280



$28,057

$28,614

Changes in fair value, net (2) 467

(2,543)

(1,888)

813

(1,555)



(3,964)

5,185

Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 156

(25)

70

(130)

(372)



201

(499)

Total mortgage banking revenues $6,373

$5,994

$11,927

$14,077

$12,353



$24,294

$33,300



















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $205,293

$244,821

$131,791

$134,002

$132,726



$581,905

$368,118

Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 190,702

244,562

309,325

312,226

377,137



744,589

859,680

Total mortgage loan originations $395,995

$489,383

$441,116

$446,228

$509,863



$1,326,494

$1,227,798



















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $108,445

$235,280

$226,645

$240,104

$317,920



$570,370

$609,363

Sold with servicing rights released (5) 65,416

55,278

65,374

78,072

36,250



186,068

212,222

Total mortgage loans sold $173,861

$290,558

$292,019

$318,176

$354,170



$756,438

$821,585







(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $1,661,785

$1,669,624

$1,618,540

$1,633,024

$1,665,745

Commercial & industrial 682,774

764,509

840,585

817,408

822,269

Total commercial 2,344,559

2,434,133

2,459,125

2,450,432

2,488,014













Residential real estate (2) 1,672,364

1,590,389

1,457,490

1,467,312

1,506,726













Home equity 249,874

254,802

256,799

259,185

268,551

Other 19,607

20,476

21,252

19,061

18,756

Total consumer 269,481

275,278

278,051

278,246

287,307

Total loans $4,286,404

$4,299,800

$4,194,666

$4,195,990

$4,282,047







(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:













Multi-family dwelling 130

$488,500

29 %

137

$524,874

32 % Retail 127

353,103

21



136

339,569

21

Office 62

229,846

14



73

290,756

18

Hospitality 39

199,379

12



40

157,720

10

Industrial and warehouse 37

143,597

9



28

97,055

6

Healthcare 15

136,615

8



15

109,321

7

Commercial mixed use 20

39,293

2



22

42,405

3

Other 36

71,452

5



38

71,324

3

Commercial real estate loans 466

$1,661,785

100 %

489

$1,633,024

100 %















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:













Healthcare and social assistance 138

$184,906

27 %

253

$200,217

24 % Owner occupied and other real estate 193

76,104

11



268

74,309

9

Manufacturing 78

64,447

9



146

88,802

11

Accommodation and food services 162

57,513

8



271

47,020

6

Retail 92

49,741

7



192

63,895

8

Educational services 33

49,566

7



53

64,969

8

Entertainment and recreation 54

33,756

5



91

29,415

4

Finance and insurance 65

33,129

5



106

26,244

3

Information 18

25,536

4



32

28,394

3

Transportation and warehousing 32

20,637

3



42

24,061

3

Professional, scientific and technical 93

12,073

2



265

39,295

5

Public administration 19

6,308

1



26

23,319

3

Other 394

69,058

11



772

107,468

13

Commercial & industrial loans 1,371

$682,774

100 %

2,517

$817,408

100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

















September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total PPP Loans By Industry:













Accommodation and food services 111

$24,560

32 %

209

$23,678

12 % Healthcare and social assistance 71

15,684

20



173

47,354

24

Professional, scientific and technical 61

6,078

8



220

20,031

10

Manufacturing 25

5,662

7



89

23,321

12

Entertainment and recreation 27

2,597

3



61

3,386

2

Educational services 15

2,512

3



32

9,681

5

Retail 37

2,222

3



134

12,107

6

Information 8

2,130

3



20

2,478

1

Owner occupied and other real estate 33

1,412

2



115

9,241

5

Public administration 3

417

1



4

483

—

Finance and insurance 11

405

1



55

2,000

1

Transportation and warehousing 10

360

—



21

2,059

1

Other 218

13,344

17



573

43,961

21

Total PPP loans (included in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio) 630

$77,383

100 %

1,706

$199,780

100 %















Average PPP loan size

$123







$117



Net unamortized fees on PPP loans

$2,618







$3,893























September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Count Balance % of Outstanding Balance, excl PPP loans (1)

Count Balance % of Outstanding Balance, excl PPP loans (1) Loan Deferments by Portfolio:













Commercial real estate deferments 5

$37,955

2 %

14

$87,363

5 % Commercial & industrial deferments —

—

—



—

—

—

Total commercial deferments 5

37,955

2



14

87,363

5

















Residential real estate deferments —

—

—



8

6,027

—

















Total consumer deferments —

—

—



—

—

—

Total loan deferments 5

$37,955

1 %

22

$93,390

2 %





(1) Percent of respective outstanding portfolio segment balance excluding balance of PPP loans for each respective period.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $632,339

38 %

$649,919

40 % Rhode Island 467,182

28



431,133

26

Massachusetts 462,456

28



468,947

29

Subtotal 1,561,977

94



1,549,999

95

All other states 99,808

6



83,025

5

Total commercial real estate loans $1,661,785

100 %

$1,633,024

100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,161,977

69 %

$994,800

68 % Rhode Island 357,445

21



331,713

23

Connecticut 131,832

8



122,102

8

Subtotal 1,651,254

99



1,448,615

99

All other states 21,110

1



18,697

1

Total residential real estate loans $1,672,364

100 %

$1,467,312

100 %



Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $950,974

$901,801

$932,999

$832,287

$840,444

Interest-bearing demand deposits 238,317

174,165

171,571

174,290

170,198

NOW accounts 817,937

774,693

745,376

698,706

644,909

Money market accounts 1,046,324

941,511

950,413

910,167

877,536

Savings accounts 540,306

524,155

511,759

466,507

439,383

Time deposits (in-market) 709,288

677,061

701,524

704,855

729,058

In-market deposits 4,303,146

3,993,386

4,013,642

3,786,812

3,701,528

Wholesale brokered time deposits 754,996

732,273

535,500

591,541

584,165

Total deposits $5,058,142

$4,725,659

$4,549,142

$4,378,353

$4,285,693



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.25 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.34 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 380.02 % 399.57 % 324.56 % 334.21 % 289.31 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.97 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.00 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $—

$—

$—

$—

$431

Commercial & industrial —

539

—

—

—

Total commercial —

539

—

—

431

Residential real estate 10,321

8,926

11,748

11,981

12,792

Home equity 655

1,016

1,147

1,128

1,429

Other consumer —

—

88

88

88

Total consumer 655

1,016

1,235

1,216

1,517

Total nonaccrual loans 10,976

10,481

12,983

13,197

14,740

Other real estate owned —

—

—

—

—

Total nonperforming assets $10,976

$10,481

$12,983

$13,197

$14,740













Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $—

$—

$—

$265

$431

Commercial & industrial 2

540

1

3

21

Total commercial 2

540

1

268

452

Residential real estate 8,698

6,656

9,661

10,339

8,081

Home equity 824

1,231

1,131

1,667

1,753

Other consumer 24

28

119

118

108

Total consumer 848

1,259

1,250

1,785

1,861

Total past due loans $9,548

$8,455

$10,912

$12,392

$10,394













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $—

$—

$—

$—

$—

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $6,930

$5,773

$8,356

$8,521

$8,799













Troubled Debt Restructurings:









Accruing TDRs $7,979

$8,541

$12,358

$13,340

$5,709

Nonaccrual TDRs 1,732

2,278

1,935

2,345

2,894

Total TDRs $9,711

$10,819

$14,293

$15,685

$8,603



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $10,481

$12,983

$13,197

$14,740

$16,017



$13,197

$17,408

Additions to nonaccrual status 2,583

537

734

707

971



3,854

2,937

Loans returned to accruing status —

(874)

(3)

(1,112)

(1,623)



(877)

(2,170)

Loans charged-off (249)

(317)

(64)

(246)

(111)



(630)

(1,071)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned —

—

—

(285)

—



—

(28)

Payments, payoffs and other changes (1,839)

(1,848)

(881)

(607)

(514)



(4,568)

(2,336)

Balance at end of period $10,976

$10,481

$12,983

$13,197

$14,740



$10,976

$14,740



















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $41,879

$42,137

$44,106

$42,645

$41,441



$44,106

$27,014

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326) —

—

—

—

—



—

6,501

Provision for credit losses on loans (1) —

—

(1,951)

1,579

1,300



(1,951)

10,157

Charge-offs (249)

(317)

(64)

(245)

(111)



(630)

(1,072)

Recoveries 81

59

46

127

15



186

45

Balance at end of period $41,711

$41,879

$42,137

$44,106

$42,645



$41,711

$42,645



















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $2,333

$2,333

$2,382

$2,180

$2,155



$2,382

$293

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326) —

—

—

—

—



—

1,483

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) —

—

(49)

202

25



(49)

404

Balance at end of period (2) $2,333

$2,333

$2,333

$2,382

$2,180



$2,333

$2,180







(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate $—

$—

$—

$133

$—



$—

$172

Commercial & industrial (2)

302

1

(12)

—



301

574

Total commercial (2)

302

1

121

—



301

746

Residential real estate 52

(47)

17

(20)

99



22

99

Home equity 110

(4)

(2)

9

(4)



104

163

Other consumer 8

7

2

8

1



17

19

Total consumer 118

3

—

17

(3)



121

182

Total $168

$258

$18

$118

$96



$444

$1,027



















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.02 % 0.02 % — % 0.01 % 0.01 %

0.01 % 0.03 %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $179,574

$56

0.12 %

$146,313

$32

0.09 %

$33,261

$24

0.03 % Mortgage loans held for sale 41,261

298

2.87



57,473

405

2.83



(16,212)

(107)

0.04

Taxable debt securities 1,045,997

3,683

1.40



1,029,933

3,441

1.34



16,064

242

0.06

FHLB stock 18,909

95

1.99



25,128

110

1.76



(6,219)

(15)

0.23

Commercial real estate 1,648,972

12,209

2.94



1,639,515

11,701

2.86



9,457

508

0.08

Commercial & industrial 736,073

7,886

4.25



807,598

8,113

4.03



(71,525)

(227)

0.22

Total commercial 2,385,045

20,095

3.34



2,447,113

19,814

3.25



(62,068)

281

0.09

Residential real estate 1,623,913

13,511

3.30



1,514,487

12,920

3.42



109,426

591

(0.12)

Home equity 252,938

2,043

3.20



257,257

2,056

3.21



(4,319)

(13)

(0.01)

Other 19,822

247

4.94



20,979

253

4.84



(1,157)

(6)

0.10

Total consumer 272,760

2,290

3.33



278,236

2,309

3.33



(5,476)

(19)

—

Total loans 4,281,718

35,896

3.33



4,239,836

35,043

3.32



41,882

853

0.01

Total interest-earning assets 5,567,459

40,028

2.85



5,498,683

39,031

2.85



68,776

997

—

Noninterest-earning assets 351,678







334,742







16,936





Total assets $5,919,137







$5,833,425







$85,712





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $206,237

$51

0.10 %

$182,465

$49

0.11 %

$23,772

$2

(0.01) % NOW accounts 782,963

129

0.07



760,294

119

0.06



22,669

10

0.01

Money market accounts 1,014,204

586

0.23



951,194

552

0.23



63,010

34

—

Savings accounts 530,956

70

0.05



518,072

72

0.06



12,884

(2)

(0.01)

Time deposits (in-market) 672,012

1,695

1.00



686,590

1,889

1.10



(14,578)

(194)

(0.10)

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,206,372

2,531

0.31



3,098,615

2,681

0.35



107,757

(150)

(0.04)

Wholesale brokered time deposits 722,233

258

0.14



662,541

280

0.17



59,692

(22)

(0.03)

Total interest-bearing deposits 3,928,605

2,789

0.28



3,761,156

2,961

0.32



167,449

(172)

(0.04)

FHLB advances 317,766

872

1.09



456,661

1,001

0.88



(138,895)

(129)

0.21

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

92

1.61



22,681

92

1.63



—

—

(0.02)

PPPLF borrowings —

—

—



—

—

—



—

—

—

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,269,052

3,753

0.35



4,240,498

4,054

0.38



28,554

(301)

(0.03)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 952,676







912,295







40,381





Other liabilities 142,562







140,108







2,454





Shareholders' equity 554,847







540,524







14,323





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,919,137







$5,833,425







$85,712





Net interest income (FTE)

$36,275







$34,977







$1,298



Interest rate spread



2.50 %





2.47 %





0.03 % Net interest margin



2.58 %





2.55 %





0.03 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Change

Commercial loans $205

$223

($18)

Total $205

$223

($18)























Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $160,350

$121

0.10 % $156,296

$424

0.36 % $4,054

($303)

(0.26) % Mortgage loans for sale 53,307

1,144

2.87

48,570

1,193

3.28

4,737

(49)

(0.41)

Taxable debt securities 997,741

10,366

1.39

905,692

16,181

2.39

92,049

(5,815)

(1.00)

FHLB stock 24,265

338

1.86

49,236

1,826

4.95

(24,971)

(1,488)

(3.09)

Commercial real estate 1,638,200

35,269

2.88

1,623,612

40,326

3.32

14,588

(5,057)

(0.44)

Commercial & industrial 794,091

23,865

4.02

749,905

20,214

3.60

44,186

3,651

0.42

Total commercial 2,432,291

59,134

3.25

2,373,517

60,540

3.41

58,774

(1,406)

(0.16)

Residential real estate 1,531,529

39,248

3.43

1,492,589

42,660

3.82

38,940

(3,412)

(0.39)

Home equity 255,959

6,220

3.25

281,488

7,802

3.70

(25,529)

(1,582)

(0.45)

Other 20,301

742

4.89

19,171

716

4.99

1,130

26

(0.10)

Total consumer 276,260

6,962

3.37

300,659

8,518

3.78

(24,399)

(1,556)

(0.41)

Total loans 4,240,080

105,344

3.32

4,166,765

111,718

3.58

73,315

(6,374)

(0.26)

Total interest-earning assets 5,475,743

117,313

2.86

5,326,559

131,342

3.29

149,184

(14,029)

(0.43)

Noninterest-earning assets 346,514





357,133





(10,619)





Total assets $5,822,257





$5,683,692





$138,565





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits $190,979

$196

0.14 % $158,594

$725

0.61 % $32,385

($529)

(0.47) % NOW accounts 747,385

350

0.06

569,283

253

0.06

178,102

97

—

Money market accounts 958,812

1,852

0.26

818,530

4,439

0.72

140,282

(2,587)

(0.46)

Savings accounts 513,110

211

0.05

402,243

195

0.06

110,867

16

(0.01)

Time deposits (in-market) 687,278

5,822

1.13

752,443

10,571

1.88

(65,165)

(4,749)

(0.75)

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,097,564

8,431

0.36

2,701,093

16,183

0.80

396,471

(7,752)

(0.44)

Wholesale brokered time deposits 655,165

982

0.20

471,771

4,997

1.41

183,394

(4,015)

(1.21)

Total interest-bearing deposits 3,752,729

9,413

0.34

3,172,864

21,180

0.89

579,865

(11,767)

(0.55)

FHLB advances 438,213

3,253

0.99

1,016,943

13,501

1.77

(578,730)

(10,248)

(0.78)

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

278

1.64

22,681

519

3.06

—

(241)

(1.42)

PPPLF borrowings —

—

—

61,333

161

0.35

(61,333)

(161)

(0.35)

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,213,623

12,944

0.41

4,273,821

35,361

1.11

(60,198)

(22,417)

(0.70)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 918,760





733,359





185,401





Other liabilities 147,244





164,928





(17,684)





Shareholders' equity 542,630





511,584





31,046





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,822,257





$5,683,692





$138,565





Net interest income (FTE)

$104,369





$95,981





$8,388



Interest rate spread



2.45 %



2.18 %



0.27 % Net interest margin



2.55 %



2.41 %



0.14 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:









For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2020

Change

Commercial loans $674

$780

($106)

Total $674

$780

($106)



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $555,318

$547,856

$533,599

$534,195

$527,693

Less:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,631

5,853

6,079

6,305

6,530

Total tangible shareholders' equity $485,778

$478,094

$463,611

$463,981

$457,254













Shares outstanding, as reported 17,320

17,320

17,306

17,265

17,260













Book value per share - GAAP $32.06

$31.63

$30.83

$30.94

$30.57

Tangible book value per share - Non-

GAAP $28.05

$27.60

$26.79

$26.87

$26.49













Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $485,778

$478,094

$463,611

$463,981

$457,254













Total assets, as reported $6,002,643

$5,851,980

$5,719,389

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

Less:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,631

5,853

6,079

6,305

6,530

Total tangible assets $5,933,103

$5,782,218

$5,649,401

$5,642,955

$5,779,353













Equity to assets - GAAP 9.25 % 9.36 % 9.33 % 9.35 % 9.02 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-

GAAP 8.19 % 8.27 % 8.21 % 8.22 % 7.91 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Net income, as reported $18,751

$17,460

$20,471

$18,566

$18,322



$56,682

$51,263



















Total average assets, as reported $5,919,137

$5,833,425

$5,711,931

$5,768,263

$5,864,449



$5,822,257

$5,683,692

Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909



63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,739

5,963

6,189

6,414

6,641



5,962

6,870

Total average tangible assets $5,849,489

$5,763,553

$5,641,833

$5,697,940

$5,793,899



$5,752,386

$5,612,913



















Return on average assets - GAAP 1.26 % 1.20 % 1.45 % 1.28 % 1.24 %

1.30 % 1.20 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-

GAAP 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.47 % 1.30 % 1.26 %

1.32 % 1.22 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Net income available to common

shareholders, as reported $18,697

$17,408

$20,415

$18,524

$18,285



$56,520

$51,154



















Total average equity, as reported $554,847

$540,524

$532,271

$527,969

$519,785



$542,630

$511,584

Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909



63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,739

5,963

6,189

6,414

6,641



5,962

6,870

Total average tangible equity $485,199

$470,652

$462,173

$457,646

$449,235



$472,759

$440,805



















Return on average equity - GAAP 13.37 % 12.92 % 15.55 % 13.96 % 13.99 %

13.93 % 13.36 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-

GAAP 15.29 % 14.84 % 17.91 % 16.10 % 16.19 %

15.98 % 15.50 %

