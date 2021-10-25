Wheels Up Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website. Alternately, the call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) or 929-526-1599 (Toll/International) using the access code 122939.

An online replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call at the link above.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

Contacts

Investors:

ir@wheelsup.com

Media:

wheelsup@jonesworks.com

