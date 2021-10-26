Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Announces Innovative, Affordable New Products for 2022

Offerings include a first-of-its-kind consumer-directed health plan, expanded access to virtual care and digital solutions, and new programs that make quality health care affordable for consumers

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is unveiling a suite of new offerings that provide access to high-quality, affordable health care with an enhanced member experience.

"Each of our employer customers and members has been affected differently by the uncertainty of the past two years," said Blue Cross Vice President of Product Deanne Wherry. "By building flexibility into our medical and pharmacy benefits, we're helping employers customize solutions for their unique populations and remove financial barriers for their employees to ensure they have access to high-quality, affordable health care."

The lineup of new offerings includes:

BlueFit Health Plan : This first-of-its-kind plan offers comprehensive benefits at an affordable price with a unique digital experience that seamlessly guides members through the health care system while providing them with rewards and savings that build over time. This first-of-its-kind plan offers comprehensive benefits at an affordable price with a unique digital experience that seamlessly guides members through the health care system while providing them with rewards and savings that build over time.

Expanded Virtual Care: With the pandemic accelerating members' use of virtual care, Blue Cross has With the pandemic accelerating members' use of virtual care, Blue Cross has modernized and extended telehealth coverage . Members now can access in-network providers that offer telehealth for all covered services. Additionally, Well Connection , Blue Cross' dedicated telehealth platform, provides access to urgent care and mental health services.

Value Care Offerings: To improve access and encourage members to seek care for certain acute and chronic conditions, employers now have the option to eliminate employee costs for a set number of office visits (including telehealth). Available benefit categories include mental health, acupuncture, chiropractic care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and sick visits with a primary care provider.

Enhanced Fitness Reimbursement : To help members stay fit in the comfort of home, Blue Cross has expanded its : To help members stay fit in the comfort of home, Blue Cross has expanded its fitness reimbursement program to include home fitness equipment, in addition to last year's expansion of coverage to include virtual fitness expenses.

Mind & Body Program : To encourage activities that can boost physical and mental well-being, individuals and families will now be eligible to receive up to $300 per calendar year for : To encourage activities that can boost physical and mental well-being, individuals and families will now be eligible to receive up toper calendar year for hypnosis, massage therapy, meditation (including digital apps), Tai chi, and Qi gong

No-Copay Medications: Last year, to improve medication affordability and adherence, employers could make certain medications available to their employees for a $0 copay, including those for high blood pressure and heart conditions, high cholesterol, depression, respiratory conditions, and diabetes. In 2022, Blue Cross is expanding the list of qualifying medications to include diabetes testing strips, as well as smoking cessation and substance use disorder treatment medications.

90-day Prescription Drug Fills at Retail Pharmacies: Members are able to obtain 90-day supplies of maintenance medications at retail pharmacies, eliminating a monthly trip to the pharmacy.

Quality Cancer Care Program (QCCP) : Administered by Blue Cross' vendor partner, AIM Specialty Health, this program makes board-certified oncologists and oncology-trained nurses from AIM available to discuss covered, evidence-based treatment options with members' clinicians, ensuring members get the most appropriate and effective cancer treatments available. The QCCP began July 1, 2021 .

Fidelity Health Savings Account Addition : Employers now can pair a Fidelity health savings account (HSA) with a Blue Cross high-deductible health plan. The Fidelity HSA became available Oct. 1, 2021 .

Convenient Access to Expert Medical Opinions: Blue Cross' Emerging Solutions portfolio is expanding with the addition of an expert medical opinion program, delivered by Blue Cross vendor partner Blue Cross' Emerging Solutions portfolio is expanding with the addition of an expert medical opinion program, delivered by Blue Cross vendor partner 2nd.MD . Qualifying members can speak with expert specialists virtually to ensure they are receiving the most appropriate care.

Integrated Biometric Screening Services: On Sept. 1 , 2021, Blue Cross began offering employers on-site and remote biometric screening services through vendor partner Wellness Concepts. The program can be integrated with employers' Blue Cross digital well-being rewards programs.

All offerings are available January 1, 2022, unless noted otherwise. Program availability and cost vary based on multiple factors, including employer size, funding arrangement, and plan design.

