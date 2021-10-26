ECO-CONSCIOUS SOLUTION TO DISPOSABLE FACE MASKS etrema® - The game changer in the personal protection equipment industry

NEWS RELEASE

CAPLAN, QC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A first-of-its-kind accredited zero waste face mask that addresses two international concerns: human safety and environmental protection. Proven more effective than a certified surgical mask, due to its technology and optimized fit, etrema® mask is a game-changer in the personal protective equipment (PPE) industry.

FRETT SOLUTIONS has developed the world's first high-performance, eco-efficient, non-toxic, reusable face mask etrema® that features a permanent, incomparably breathable, and highly efficient filter that can capture ultrafine airborne particles while protecting the environment from millions of disposable masks. The material and technology in this product can withstand machine washing over 100 times while still exceeding the highest standards of safety established by influential standard organizations, including the Europeans AFNOR & EN and the American ASTM International. Compared to other reusable fabric masks listed on the CDC verified masks website*, the etrema® mask go beyond protection requirements, has an unequaled breathability and outpace 20 times the service life making it the best reusable face mask in the world.

Designer & CEO Michelle Secours said, "At the onset of the pandemic; disposable seemed the answer. Our vision and commitment to sustainability turned our attention to a better and visionary solution. 129 million single-use masks get thrown away every month on our planet. This is not acceptable. We did some studies and collaborations with various universities and laboratories, got implicated with ASTM, BNQ and NRC committees. In conclusion, we got to work, and developed the etrema® line of reusable masks."

Ms. Secours also added that "You will be able to wear these masks for up to five months, which is equivalent to all-day wearability (800 hours) compared to 4 hours for disposable masks; one etrema® mask can replace 200 disposable masks and saves 97.3% of raw production material. The service life absolutely does not compare. Furthermore, it is imperative to minimize the number of disposable masks that pollute the ecosystem and emit harmful chemicals. With etrema® we reduce the impact in multiple ways. All fabric scraps generated during the manufacturing process, as well as all end-of-life components, are recycled or reused, making the etrema® masks a zero-waste product. We place the safety of our products and the protection of the environment at the forefront of our efforts."

etrema® masks are currently available for wholesale and retail purchase online on www.etrema.ca (delivery in Canada and the US) and in several selected stores.

Frett Solutions is the Research and Development division of Frett Design, a company established 25 years ago in Quebec. Devoted to its environmental values, Frett has produced technical products in Canada, including high-performance reusable face coverings under the etrema® brand name, that rigorously meets international protection standards.

