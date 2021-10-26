Gumbo + Nachos = Gumbo Nachos!

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October is the unofficial start of gumbo season, and as people start to simmer those big pots of stew, we're putting a new twist on this staple dish. These Gumbo Nachos by @firehousegrub are full of incredible flavor and the perfect tailgating treat thanks to the combinations of the Holy Trinity, sausage, shrimp, crawfish, Tony Chachere's® Creole seasoning and lots of cheese.

GUMBO NACHOS

INGREDIENTS

10-12 Cups Tortilla Chips

Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste

12 Ounces Andouille Sausage

12 Ounces Crawfish Tails

8 Ounces Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined

1 Bell Pepper (or ½ Red and ½ Green)

2 Jalapeños

1 Yellow Onion

2 Sticks Celery

2 Cups Colby Jack Cheese, Shredded

Green Onion for Topping

Parsley for Topping

Butter

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 25 Minutes

Serves: 6-8

Prepare vegetables and sausage. Dice the onion. Deseed and dice one jalapeño. Dice the bell pepper. Slice and dice the celery. Slice the sausage. Heat a skillet to medium-high heat and melt a couple of tablespoons of butter. Start by cooking the sausage, onion and jalapeño. Cook for 2-3 minutes and then add the bell pepper. Cook for another 2-3 minutes and add the celery. Cook for 2-3 minutes more, then season everything with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to taste. Remove the skillet from heat. In another skillet, melt a couple more tablespoons of butter and add shrimp. Season to taste with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and cook until done, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a third skillet and cook crawfish. Season to taste with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and cook for 4-5 minutes until done, then remove from heat. Combine the shrimp and crawfish into the sausage and veggie mixture. Assemble the nachos with layers of chips, cheese and gumbo mixture until all ingredients are used up. Bake nachos at 375°F for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with sliced jalapeños, chopped green onion and chopped parsley.

NOTES:

You can make a Creole Sour Cream to go on top of the nachos by combining sour cream with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to taste, and chopped parsley. You can make your own chips by quartering yellow corn tortillas and frying them in oil. Then season them with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to taste.

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

