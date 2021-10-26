Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results, New Share Repurchase Plan And Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $15.1 million, or $1.79 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $3.7 million from $11.4 million, or $1.34 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to report strong earnings, stable credit quality and a reversal of loan loss provision as a result of improving economic conditions despite another surge of COVID-19 and the impact of Hurricane Ida in our markets," said John W. Bordelon, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Total loans declined on a reported basis of 2% from the previous quarter due to the increase level of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $58.7 million, or 14% on an annualized basis."

"We are committed to help one another, our customers and communities as we recover from the hurricane and COVID 19. We believe this focus will drive growth and value for our shareholders."

COVID-19 Impacts

After an increase in COVID-19 cases during the quarter, Louisiana reinstituted its indoor mask mandate in August 2021. Mississippi's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted during the first quarter of 2021.

Under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), the Company funded 4,875 PPP loans totaling $388.7 million during 2020 and 2021, in aggregate. At September 30, 2021, the total recorded net investment in PPP loans was $95.6 million, of which 565 loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $17.9 million were for amounts of $150,000 or less.

To give immediate financial support to customers, the Company began providing principal and/or interest payment deferral options in March 2020. At September 30, 2021, $4.5 million, or less than 1% of total loans, were under COVID-19 related deferral agreements. The level of COVID-19 deferrals previously totaled $558.8 million, or 28% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. Of the loans that have exited deferral agreements, $384.8 million, or 99%, were current and performing as of September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income totaled $15.1 million , up $3.7 million , or 32%, from the prior quarter.

Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity were 2.17%, 17.46% and 21.68%, respectively.

The Company recorded a $2.4 million reversal to the allowance for loan losses, compared to a $3.4 million allowance reversal in the prior quarter, primarily due to improvements in our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $4.4 million , up $2.6 million from the prior quarter.

Noninterest income was up $2.1 million , or 63%, from the prior quarter primarily due to income from bank-owned life insurance and the absence of a $457,000 loss on the sale of a branch location recorded in the prior quarter. The Company recognized a life insurance benefit of $1.7 million following the death of an employee during the third quarter of 2021.

Loans totaled $1.9 billion at September 30, 2021 , down $43.3 million , or 2%, from June 30, 2021 . Excluding PPP loans, total loans were up $58.7 million , or 14% annualized, from June 30, 2021 .

PPP loans totaled $95.6 million at September 30, 2021 , down $102.1 million , or 52%, from June 30, 2021 .

The allowance for loan losses totaled $24.1 million , or 1.29% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 . Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.36%, at such date.

Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.05% and 15.60%, respectively, at September 30, 2021 , compared to 9.89% and 16.07%, respectively, at June 30, 2021 .

Loans

Loans totaled $1.9 billion at September 30, 2021, down $43.3 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2021. PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $102.1 million, or 52%, from June 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 360,150



$ 365,640



$ (5,490)



(2) % Home equity loans and lines

59,667



64,614



(4,947)



(8)

Commercial real estate

802,401



755,707



46,694



6

Construction and land

241,286



233,714



7,572



3

Multi-family residential

92,062



82,966



9,096



11

Total real estate loans

1,555,566



1,502,641



52,925



4

Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

284,831



380,751



(95,920)



(25)

Consumer

34,779



35,096



(317)



(1)

Total other loans

319,610



415,847



(96,237)



(23)

Total loans

$ 1,875,176



$ 1,918,488



$ (43,312)



(2) %

Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew by $58.7 million, or 14% annualized, from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021. Commercial real estate and construction and land loan growth was primarily within our New Orleans and Northshore markets. At September 30, 2021, our New Orleans and Northshore markets were responsible for approximately 50% of the commercial real estate portfolio and 46% of the construction and land portfolio. The growth in multifamily loans was primarily due to the conversion of existing construction loans to permanent financing.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, loans under interest and/ or principal payment deferral agreements due to the COVID-19 crisis amounted to less than 1% of total loans.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $15.5 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, up $443,000, or 3%, from $15.1 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at June 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $153,000, compared to net recoveries of $119,000 during the second quarter of 2021.

The Company reversed $2.4 million of the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to improvements in our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we reversed a total of $7.5 million of the allowance for loan losses. At September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses totaled $24.1 million, or 1.29% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 1.39% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratios of the allowance for loan losses to total loans were 1.36% and 1.55% at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, the duration of the health crisis, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.4 billion at September 30, 2021, down $5.0 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 728,352



$ 715,167



$ 13,185



2 % Savings

280,651



277,899



2,752



1

Money market

355,923



362,938



(7,015)



(2)

NOW

669,414



680,297



(10,883)



(2)

Certificates of deposit

331,377



334,463



(3,086)



(1)

Total deposits

$ 2,365,717



$ 2,370,764



$ (5,047)



— %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased nine basis points from 0.36% for the second quarter of 2021 to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2021. At September 30, 2021, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $271.6 million.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 41 basis points from 3.75% for the second quarter of 2021 to 4.16% for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in the average yield on loans. Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $4.4 million during the third quarter of 2021, up $2.6 million, or 146%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The average loan yield was 5.60% for the third quarter of 2021, up 65 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, recognition of deferred lender fees from PPP loans increased the average loan yield by 60 basis points and increased the NIM by 52 basis points. During the second quarter of 2021, PPP loans decreased the average loan yield by 11 basis points and increased the NIM by four basis points. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the average loan yield decreased six basis points and the NIM decreased seven basis points from the second quarter of 2021.

Average PPP loans were $144.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, down $83.5 million, or 37%, from the second quarter of 2021. Unrecognized PPP lender fees totaled $3.3 million at September 30, 2021.

Average other interest-earning assets were $388.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, up $74.8 million, or 24%, from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents. During the third quarter of 2021, the increase in cash and cash equivalents from the prior quarter negatively impacted the NIM by 12 basis points.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $556,000 for the third quarter of 2021 and $585,000 for the second quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





Quarter Ended



9/30/2021

6/30/2021 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 1,896,808



$ 27,045



5.60 %

$ 1,963,935



$ 24,500



4.95 % Investment securities (TE)

278,450



1,189



1.74



276,896



1,130



1.67

Other interest-earning assets

388,723



189



0.19



313,954



133



0.17

Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,563,981



$ 28,423



4.36 %

$ 2,554,785



$ 25,763



4.01 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,312,131



$ 605



0.18 %

$ 1,315,432



$ 842



0.26 % Certificates of deposit

332,916



515



0.61



341,300



638



0.75

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,645,047



1,120



0.27



1,656,732



1,480



0.36

Other borrowings

5,539



53



3.80



5,539



53



3.84

FHLB advances

27,011



116



1.72



27,699



120



1.73

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,677,597



$ 1,289



0.31 %

$ 1,689,970



$ 1,653



0.39 % Net interest spread (TE)









4.05 %









3.62 % Net interest margin (TE)









4.16 %









3.75 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $5.4 million, up $2.1 million, or 63%, from the second quarter of 2021.

Income from bank-owned life insurance was up $1.7 million from the second quarter of 2021. The Company recognized a life insurance benefit of $1.7 million following the death of an employee during the third quarter of 2021.

Losses on the sale of assets fell $454,000 from the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company sold and leased back one of its Mississippi branch locations. The sale transferred control to the buyer-lessor and all losses were recognized at the time of the sale.

Gains on the sale of loans were down $144,000, or 26%, from the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $16.4 million, down $137,000, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2021.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments for the third quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company provisioned $375,000 for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments primarily due to the growth in unfunded construction loan commitments.

Marketing and advertising expense was up $131,000 from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in charitable donations and general advertising activities during the third quarter of 2021.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.23 per share payable on November 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2021.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan (the "2021 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2021 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 430,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2021 Repurchase Plan may commence upon the completion of the Company's 2020 Repurchase Plan. There are 56,583 shares remaining that may be repurchased under the 2020 Repurchase Plan. The repurchase plans do not include specific price targets and may be executed through the open market or privately-negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other factors. The repurchase plans have no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The Company repurchased 159,762 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2021 at an average price per share of $37.45. An additional 56,583 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2020 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $40.38 and $33.08, respectively, at September 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets and PPP loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020 Reported net income

$ 15,059



$ 11,396



$ 8,782

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

230



232



267

Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 15,289



$ 11,628



$ 9,049















Reported loan income

$ 27,045



$ 24,500



$ 24,769

Less: PPP loan income

4,742



2,372



1,729

Loan income excluding PPP loan income

$ 22,303



$ 22,128



$ 23,040















Loan yield

5.60 %

4.95 %

4.94 % (Positive) negative impact of PPP loans

(0.60)



0.11



0.34

Loan yield excluding PPP loans

5.00 %

5.06 %

5.28 %













Net interest margin

4.16 %

3.75 %

3.82 % (Positive) negative impact of PPP loans

(0.52)



(0.04)



0.14

Net interest margin excluding PPP loans

3.64 %

3.71 %

3.96 %













Total assets

$ 2,763,466



$ 2,764,756



$ 2,578,735

Less: Intangible assets

62,229



62,520



63,439

Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 2,701,237



$ 2,702,236



$ 2,515,296















Total shareholders' equity

$ 344,149



$ 337,812



$ 315,068

Less: Intangible assets

62,229



62,520



63,439

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 281,920



$ 275,292



$ 251,629















Total loans

$ 1,875,176



$ 1,918,488



$ 1,955,297

Less: PPP loans

95,560



197,614



254,487

Total loans excluding PPP loans

$ 1,779,616



$ 1,720,874



$ 1,700,810















Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.29 %

1.39 %

1.69 % Less: PPP loans

0.07



0.16



0.25

Non-GAAP allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.36 %

1.55 %

1.94 %













Return on average equity

17.46 %

13.68 %

11.11 % Add: Average intangible assets

4.22



3.50



3.23

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

21.68 %

17.18 %

14.34 %













Common equity ratio

12.45 %

12.22 %

12.22 % Less: Intangible assets

2.01



2.03



2.22

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

10.44 %

10.19 %

10.00 %













Book value per share

$ 40.38



$ 38.92



$ 35.68

Less: Intangible assets

7.30



7.20



7.19

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 33.08



$ 31.72



$ 28.49



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

%

Change

9/30/2020 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 413,694



$ 393,203



5 %

$ 185,836

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

349



349



—



349

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

304,125



285,185



7



251,578

Investment securities held to maturity

2,110



2,118



—



2,942

Mortgage loans held for sale

3,476



3,752



(7)



21,045

Loans, net of unearned income

1,875,176



1,918,488



(2)



1,955,297

Allowance for loan losses

(24,149)



(26,687)



(10)



(33,002)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,851,027



1,891,801



(2)



1,922,295

Office properties and equipment, net

44,331



44,232



—



45,696

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

40,142



40,781



(2)



40,184

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

62,229



62,520



—



63,439

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

41,983



40,815



3



45,371

Total Assets

$ 2,763,466



$ 2,764,756



—



$ 2,578,735



















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,365,717



$ 2,370,764



— %

$ 2,207,494

Other Borrowings

5,539



5,539



—



5,539

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

26,430



27,502



(4)



31,445

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

21,631



23,139



(7)



19,189

Total Liabilities

2,419,317



2,426,944



—



2,263,667



















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

85



87



(2) %

88

Additional paid-in capital

164,316



165,296



(1)



165,522

Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(2,513)



(2,604)



3



(2,880)

Retained earnings

180,327



171,644



5



147,117

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,934



3,389



(43)



5,221

Total Shareholders' Equity

344,149



337,812



2



315,068

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,763,466



$ 2,764,756



—



$ 2,578,735



HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

%

Change

9/30/2020

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 27,045



$ 24,500



10 %

$ 24,769



9 % Investment securities

1,189



1,130



5



967



23

Other investments and deposits

189



133



42



106



78

Total interest income

28,423



25,763



10



25,842



10

Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,120



1,480



(24) %

2,368



(53) % Other borrowings

53



53



—



53



—

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

116



120



(3)



149



(22)

Total interest expense

1,289



1,653



(22)



2,570



(50)

Net interest income

27,134



24,110



13



23,272



17

(Reversal) provision for loan losses

(2,385)



(3,425)



30



—



—

Net interest income after (reversal) provision for loan losses

29,519



27,535



7



23,272



27

Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,260



1,146



10 %

1,123



12 % Bank card fees

1,519



1,591



(5)



1,331



14

Gain on sale of loans, net

415



559



(26)



904



(54)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,938



221



777



231



739

Loss on sale of assets, net

(3)



(457)



99



—



—

Other income

254



234



9



205



24

Total noninterest income

5,383



3,294



63



3,794



42

Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

9,809



9,687



1 %

9,740



1 % Occupancy

1,717



1,733



(1)



1,686



2

Marketing and advertising

399



268



49



288



39

Data processing and communication

2,118



2,159



(2)



1,851



14

Professional fees

234



217



8



197



19

Forms, printing and supplies

158



163



(3)



140



13

Franchise and shares tax

360



359



—



378



(5)

Regulatory fees

301



306



(2)



526



(43)

Foreclosed assets, net

74



101



(27)



162



(54)

Amortization of acquisition intangible

291



293



(1)



338



(14)

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

—



375



(100)



—



—

Other expenses

970



907



7



810



20

Total noninterest expense

16,431



16,568



(1)



16,116



2

Income before income tax expense

18,471



14,261



30



10,950



69

Income tax expense

3,412



2,865



19



2,168



57

Net income

$ 15,059



$ 11,396



32



$ 8,782



71























Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.80



$ 1.35



33 %

$ 1.01



78 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.79



$ 1.34



34 %

$ 1.01



77 %





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.23



$ 0.23



— %

$ 0.22



5 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

%

Change

9/30/2020

%

Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 28,423



$ 25,763



10 %

$ 25,842



10 % Total interest expense

1,289



1,653



(22)



2,570



(50)

Net interest income

27,134



24,110



13



23,272



17

(Reversal) provision for loan losses

(2,385)



(3,425)



30



—



—

Total noninterest income

5,383



3,294



63



3,794



42

Total noninterest expense

16,431



16,568



(1)



16,116



2

Income tax expense

3,412



2,865



19



2,168



57

Net income

$ 15,059



$ 11,396



32



$ 8,782



71























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 2,756,353



$ 2,741,801



1 %

$ 2,581,774



7 % Total interest-earning assets

2,563,981



2,554,785



—



2,394,445



7

Total loans

1,896,808



1,963,935



(3)



1,971,174



(4)

PPP loans

144,626



228,114



(37)



252,504



(43)

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,645,047



1,656,732



(1)



1,577,404



4

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,677,597



1,689,970



(1)



1,617,555



4

Total deposits

2,358,086



2,355,315



—



2,208,825



7

Total shareholders' equity

342,189



334,092



2



314,585



9























PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.80



$ 1.35



33 %

$ 1.01



78 % Earnings per share - diluted

1.79



1.34



34



1.01



77

Book value at period end

40.38



38.92



4



35.68



13

Tangible book value at period end

33.08



31.72



4



28.49



16

Shares outstanding at period end

8,523,473



8,678,686



(2)



8,831,406



(3)

Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

8,354,176



8,448,777



(1) %

8,627,318



(3) % Diluted

8,405,610



8,499,103



(1)



8,651,066



(3)























SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

2.17 %

1.67 %

30 %

1.35 %

61 % Return on average equity

17.46



13.68



28



11.11



57

Common equity ratio

12.45



12.22



2



12.22



2

Efficiency ratio (2)

50.53



60.46



(16)



59.54



(15)

Average equity to average assets

12.41



12.19



2



12.18



2

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

10.05



9.89



2



9.44



6

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

15.60



16.07



(3)



15.29



2

Net interest margin (4)

4.16



3.75



11



3.82



9























SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

10.44 %

10.19 %

2 %

10.00 %

4 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

21.68



17.18



26



14.34



51







(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans(2)

$ 8,592



$ 5,896



$ 14,488



$ 8,279



$ 5,693



$ 13,972



$ 12,204



$ 10,639



$ 22,843

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

13



—



13



4



—



4



10



—



10

Total nonperforming loans

8,605



5,896



14,501



8,283



5,693



13,976



12,214



10,639



22,853

Foreclosed assets and ORE

772



259



1,031



724



389



1,113



956



1,029



1,985

Total nonperforming assets

9,377



6,155



15,532



9,007



6,082



15,089



13,170



11,668



24,838

Performing troubled debt restructurings

3,961



1,085



5,046



4,117



1,103



5,220



910



480



1,390

Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings

$ 13,338



$ 7,240



$ 20,578



$ 13,124



$ 7,185



$ 20,309



$ 14,080



$ 12,148



$ 26,228







































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.56 %









0.55 %









0.96 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.52











0.51











0.89

Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.77











0.73











1.17













































(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.



(2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $4.1 million, $4.1 million and $7.2 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $3.5 million, $3.5 million and $1.2 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)



9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 2,145



$ —



$ 2,145



$ 2,397



$ —



$ 2,397



$ 3,413



$ —



$ 3,413

Home equity loans and lines

521



—



521



582



—



582



771



—



771

Commercial real estate

12,872



455



13,327



15,219



218



15,437



17,662



689



18,351

Construction and land

3,628



—



3,628



3,585



—



3,585



4,078



—



4,078

Multi-family residential

627



—



627



745



—



745



1,067



—



1,067

Commercial and industrial

2,815



435



3,250



2,790



478



3,268



4,006



431



4,437

Consumer

651



—



651



673



—



673



885



—



885

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 23,259



$ 890



$ 24,149



$ 25,991



$ 696



$ 26,687



$ 31,882



$ 1,120



$ 33,002







































Unfunded lending commitments(3)

1,800



—



1,800



1,800



—



1,800



1,425



—



1,425

Total allowance for credit losses

$ 25,059



$ 890



$ 25,949



$ 27,791



$ 696



$ 28,487



$ 33,307



$ 1,120



$ 34,427







































Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









155.48











176.86











132.87

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









166.53











190.95











144.41

Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.29











1.39











1.69

Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.38











1.48











1.76







































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 1,807











$ 1,559











$ 2,522

Year-to-date loan recoveries









506











411











295

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs









$ 1,301











$ 1,148











$ 2,227

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans









0.09 %









0.12 %









0.16 %





(3) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

