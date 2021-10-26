Kohler Unveils Collaboration with Daniel Arsham; 99 Piece Limited Edition 3D-Printed Sink to Launch in December

KOHLER, Wis., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler announces a collaboration with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham. Bringing together creative innovation and expert craftsmanship, Kohler and Arsham have designed a one-of-a-kind limited-edition 3D-printed sink entitled Rock.01 that will debut at Design Miami/ 2021, featured in the company's and Arsham's co-created space at the fair. Rock.01 is crafted in Kohler, Wisconsin and will be available for purchase in December in an edition of 99.

The collaboration with Arsham comes as part of Kohler's relationship with The Art Lab Studio, an art marketing and partnership consultancy by Sana Rezwan.

Like much of Arsham's work, Rock.01 is an homage to time. Comprised of 3D-printed vitreous china and hand-poured brass, the sink's vessel blends modern-day technology with Kohler's nearly 148-year manufacturing legacy into what can only be described as functional high art. The effects of time are reflected in the patina of the brass "rock" and achieved through a forced coercion process.

Kohler's revolutionary method of 3D-printing vitreous china is at the forefront of innovation in the industry, and the technology itself is what made it possible to produce Daniel's design which was too complex to produce using traditional methods.

"Rock.01 melds the future of 3D-printing technology with the most basic methods of hand-cast brass. It is literally the new resting on top of the old, and I find that incredibly poetic. Kohler was the ideal partner to bring such a complex and futuristic design to life," said Arsham.

Arsham's collaboration with Kohler reflects the company's long-standing commitment to the arts. Since 1873, Kohler's mission has been to contribute to gracious living through the highest level of design, craftmanship, and innovation.

Arsham will join David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co., at the Kohler Living digital event on Nov. 4 to discuss how technology and digital media are creating new opportunities for expression and feature an overview of this collaboration. For more information and to register to attend: living.kohler.com.

Founded in 1873, Kohler Co. is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

