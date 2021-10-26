Roku Measurement Now Available In Nielsen Digital Content Ratings

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that as of October 2021, Roku has now enabled publishers to measure channel content on Roku devices within Nielsen Digital Content Ratings (DCR). Digital Content Ratings provides access to deduplicated reach and demographic insights for channels on Roku devices to identify which programs most effectively reach key audiences. This increase in coverage helps content owners and advertisers navigate the expanding world of TV streaming and is a major milestone on the path to Nielsen ONE, Nielsen's transformative, cross-media solution that will enable advertisers and publishers to transact using a single metric across linear and digital television.

Nielsen will enable publishers to measure content across Roku's 55.1 million active accounts (as of Q2 2021). Nielsen Digital Content Ratings (DCR) provides comprehensive audience measurement of digital content consumption, including streaming video, static web pages and mobile apps, across computer, mobile and TV streaming devices. DCR is a census-based, panel- calibrated solution that provides syndicated, granular reach and volumetric reporting to provide advertisers and publishers with a robust understanding of who consumes content across the digital media landscape.

"This strengthens the close collaboration between Roku and Nielsen," said Lougman Parampath, VP of Product Management, Roku. "DCR's syndicated, independent measurement provides market transparency and immediate value to our publishers around understanding audiences in their channels. This bolsters our commitment to delivering for our customers and underscores our focus to continue to be an innovator in the evolving TV streaming measurement landscape."

"TV streaming is the wave of the future for digital video consumption, and Roku is a major player in CTV penetration," said Ameneh Atai, General Manager, Digital and Advanced TV Commercial Strategy, Nielsen. "With the addition of Roku, DCR will have the capability to measure the majority of CTV platforms devices as well as provide channel partners with an understanding of their overall reach across CTV devices. Armed with these insights, media buyers and sellers can make critical decisions around ad strategies and publishers can create informed programming and content distribution strategies."

Earlier this year, Nielsen and Roku announced a strategic alliance between the two companies that will help shape the future of media measurement and TV advertising in a streaming-first market. Roku acquired Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business, which includes Nielsen's video automatic content recognition (ACR) and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technologies. The acquisition will accelerate Roku's launch of an end-to-end DAI solution with TV programmers. Nielsen and Roku will continue to integrate complementary Nielsen ad and content measurement products into the Roku platform and further advance Nielsen ONE , the company's cross-media measurement solution.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

ABOUT ROKU, INC.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. Roku connects users to the streaming content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits of the acquisition of Nielsen's AVA business by Roku and entry into the strategic partnership between Roku and Nielsen; the benefits and features of product or service offerings resulting from the acquisition, including the measurement capabilities of content on Roku devices within Nielsen's DCR; trends in TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku's website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

View original content:

SOURCE Nielsen