Award-winning DJ and Producer Steve Aoki Joins Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-nominated electronic music DJ and Producer Steve Aoki is joining Sensorium Galaxy — a digital metaverse featuring immersive high-end events and experiences.

Aoki is set to create a series of exclusive shows in PRISM – a futuristic world within Sensorium Galaxy, where the environment transforms under the influence of sound frequencies. The artist will be performing in the form of a photorealistic avatar, produced using state-of-the-art motion capture and 3D scanning technologies.

Counting over 4 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary and one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world. Regularly ranked within the world's top-10 DJs and loved by the audience for high-impact, experiential live performances, he holds the Guinness World Record as most-traveled musician for playing 168 shows in 41 countries within one year.

A true renaissance man, Steve Aoki is also a fashion designer, author and entrepreneur known for his fascination with technology and sci-fi. In 2012, he founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the field of brain science research with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. Bringing these themes into his shows and music, Aoki dedicated a series of albums – Neon Future – to human relationships with machines, with the latest album Neon Future IV exploring the topics of biotechnology and digital immortality.

Steve Aoki: "Metaverse makes an ideal playground to explore human interaction with technology. In Sensorium Galaxy, the social mechanics of meeting and befriending other concert-goers closely intervene with an AI-enabled ever-changing environment. This unlocks a totally new level of entertainment for both the artist and the audience. I'm thrilled to share with fans this immersive experience on the intersection of music and sci-fi".

Aside from creating virtual shows for PRISM, Steve Aoki is also being featured in Sensorium Galaxy's international reveal campaign 'The Chosen Ones'. His episode, premiering today, was shot in Los Angeles earlier this year by Academy award-winning studio The Mill and acclaimed creative agency High Scream. It features Aoki encountering the massive portal that transfers the chosen artists from Earth straight to Sensorium Galaxy's PRISM world.

Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO at Sensorium: "Sensorium Galaxy is an unprecedented platform, which allows visionary artists like Steve to experiment with symbiosis of technologies and human creativity. As one of the most hardworking and innovative DJs, Aoki never fails to deliver high-energy shows. We are overly excited to see where his creativity and genuine fascination in futurism will take him inside the virtual worlds of Sensorium".

Steve Aoki will be joining a stellar list of artists, who already confirmed their participation in Sensorium Galaxy. Among them are David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz and other chart-topping DJs.

As a truly open experience, Sensorium Galaxy' shows will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users will be able to tune in by wearing a VR headset, using PCs, or streaming the performances with their Macs or mobile devices.

Sensorium Galaxy is now in beta and is set to launch later in 2021.

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a digital metaverse featuring immersive high-end events and experiences. In this alternate reality, users can reinvent themselves, explore vast virtual worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with others and interact with their favorite artists.

Sensorium merges the best out of technology and entertainment. It's been developed by veterans of the gaming and VR industries in partnership with entertainment powerhouses such as Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League.

Website:https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website:https://sensoriumxr.com/

