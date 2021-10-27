Dada Group and Nestlé Strengthen Cooperation to Boost Omni-channel Growth

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and Nestlé (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Nestlé") today announced that they would strengthen cooperation on omni-channel marketing and digitalization. Philip Kuai, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dada Group, and Rashid Qureshi, Chairman & CEO of Nestlé Greater China Region, signed a joint business plan in Beijing.

Dada Group and Nestlé Signing Ceremony

"Nestlé has always focused on shoppers and optimized the efficiency of its supply chain through big data, blockchain and other technologies. Digital transformation is full of opportunities and challenges, and joint operation and win-win is the only way. For cooperation with Dada Group, I am very confident that both sides will jointly create a data-driven new retail business model, so that our shoppers can have a better and more convenient shopping experience," said Rashid Qureshi, Chairman & CEO of Nestlé GCR.

"Nestlé is a strategic partner of Dada Group. We have jointly created a series of outstanding cooperation cases in on-demand retail. In the future, the companies would enhance collaboration on omni-channel and digitalization, improving the sales and operating efficiency, and leading the development of food and beverage categories in on-demand retail market," said Philip Kuai, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dada Group.

In the cooperation, Dada Group and Nestlé collaborate deeply in uni-marketing, omni-channel strategy, category operations and digitalization. Based on Dada's partnership with JD "Shop Now", a jointly built new business dedicated for JD's on-demand consumer retail section, the two companies can help Nestlé accelerate its digital and omni-channel capabilities, capitalizing on the rapidly increasing on-demand consumption market and drive long-term growth.

Dada Group and Nestlé's partnership began in June 2019. In September 2020, they expanded their strategic partnership to create a new data-driven retail model, under which Dada group promoted Nestlé's sales growth, brand marketing and user operation. According to JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform, the sales of Nestlé on the platform has maintained triple-digit growth in 2019 and 2020 separately.

In March 2021, William Chen, Head of Grocery Retail Sales of Nestlé China attended a livestreaming event on JDDJ to introduce the brand's nutritious breakfast menu and offer tips on healthy eating. Orders during the event were immediately sent out from a store close to the buyer (generally less than five kilometers away) and delivered by Dada riders within one hour.

During JD.com's Singles Day Grand Promotion this year, JDDJ would partner with JD.com, Nestlé and other leading brands to launch the "Omni-channel Super Ceremony", integrating all marketing resources while bringing more benefits and service to consumers.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Nestlé

Nestlé was founded in 1866, headquartered in Vevey Switzerland. It is a world-renowned food and beverage company with the purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Through our more than 2,000 brands ranging from global icons, we are able to offer a wide portfolio of products, covering infant nutrition, water, coffee, chocolate & confectionery, pet food, professional solutions, dairy products, health science, frozen food, culinary and other areas. In 2020, its total reported sales is CHF 84.3 billion.

China is Nestlé's second largest market in the world. Beijing is the headquarters of Nestlé in Greater China. At present, Nestlé China operates 22 factories, 5 product innovation centers (Shanghai, Qingdao, Taizhou, Tianjin and Harbin) and 3 R&D centers (Beijing, Dongguan, Shenzhen), Dairy Farming Institute & Grain Competence Center (Harbin, Heilongjiang), Nescafe Coffee Center (Puer, Yunnan), 1 Food Safety Institute (Beijing), 4 Customer Engagement Centers and more than 26,000 Staff in China.

