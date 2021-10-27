Evolution and Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation launch online Live Casino on OLG.ca

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution announced today that it has gone live with Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). Evolution is providing the provincial lottery and gaming agency with Live Casino services for its online casino at OLG.ca from Evolution's production studio in Vancouver.

As a result of the partnership, a wide range of Evolution-powered live dealer and RNG games are on offer including Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat. Live dealer games are unique in the fact that players interact directly with real casino dealers via internet video feed. The live dealer games from Evolution appear alongside OLG's current line-up of Lottery, e-instant and slot games.

OLG is the fourth Canadian province to partner with Evolution, joining British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), and Loto-Québec in streaming live games to their respective players from Evolution's Vancouver studio.

"OLG is a leader in the digital gaming space, and we're thrilled to be able to work with Evolution to extend our online game offering," said Dave Pridmore, OLG's Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. "We want to provide the best live dealer experience available, and we are confident that our players will love the quality and the choice of these games, playing at tables with other Canadian players and game presenters."

Jeff Millar, Commercial Director, North America at Evolution, commented: "This latest signing further strengthens our position in Canada. From the start, our intention was to create a world-leading Live Casino studio with the capability and capacity to service all the Canadian lotteries. We are excited to provide OLG our growing library of live dealer games and sharing the invaluable insight we have gained in serving the other Canadian provinces."

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

