TCL Technology Ranks Among Forbes' World's Best Employers 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Technology Group Corporation ("TCL Technology", Stock Code 000100.SZ), a global leading intelligent technology company, has been recognized by Forbes, one of the top business media organizations, as one of the best employers worldwide based on characteristics such as employer image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. Ranking No.273 on Forbes' World's Best Employers list 2021, the accolade marks its outstanding achievement in strengthening employer branding efforts over the past years.

"We feel honored to be listed on Forbes' World's Best Employers 2021," said Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL. "TCL recently celebrated its 40th anniversary recognizing our global workforce that has made an extraordinary contribution. We have been actively creating diversified employment opportunities for global job markets through our branches, including 42 research and development centers, 10 joint labs, 32 manufacturing bases and sales offices in over 80 countries and regions. Meanwhile, our global talent is also boosting TCL's rapid growth as we have over 120,000 employees with businesses across 160 countries and regions."

Over the decades, TCL has been committed to providing an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, care and happiness for employees and communities it serves. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company offered sufficient preventive measures to employees and family members worldwide safeguarding the health of thousands of families. To promote gender equality, TCL has rolled out the "TCL for Her" initiative within and outside the company through activities like cultivating female talents and supporting female players to achieve their potential by partnering with FIBA.

Looking ahead, TCL will adhere to its strategy of achieving excellence and will strive to foster a talent-oriented corporate culture for employees with competitive training and development opportunities.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd), is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in semiconductor display industry. TCL CSOT actively invests in future technologies such as Mini-LED, Micro-LED, OLED, and Ink-Jet Printing OLED. The company business includes large area display, small medium display and touch modules, interactive white boards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors, which contributes to the core competence in the global panel industry.

About Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor

Zhonghuan Semiconductor takes new energy materials and semi-conductor materials as its dual main business to drive development, including the R&D, production and sales of semi-conductor wafers, semi-conductor devices, solar wafers and solar cell modules, as well as the construction and operation of photovoltaic power stations. On July 15, 2020, TCL acquired Zhonghuan Semi-conductor, achieving the significant presence and strategic reserve in the field of semi-conductors and new energy.

View original content:

SOURCE TCL Group