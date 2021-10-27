theEMPLOYEEapp Survey of Frontline Workers and Managers Underscores Communication Breakdown Mobile app technology provider releases State of Frontline Worker Communication; comprehensive new report shows growing urgency for investment in internal communications

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from theEMPLOYEEapp reveals a discrepancy in how well companies communicate with their frontline workers compared to those who manage them. theEMPLOYEEapp, an award-winning provider of customized mobile applications for internal communications , has released the results of its survey, State of Frontline Worker Communication . It shows that 66% of frontline employees are satisfied with the level of communication they have with their employers, but there's a nearly 15-point discrepancy between managers (74.2 percent) and non-managers (57.8 percent).

The new report gathered and analyzed the feedback of 1,000 frontline employees (45% male, 55% female) across all major industries, including manufacturing, hospitality retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, to learn how they feel about the communications they receive from employers. About 54 percent manage other workers; 46 percent do not.

"What comes across loud and clear in the data is that the majority of frontline workers are happy with corporate communication and feel included," said Amy Jenkins, Director of Client Strategy and Success at theEMPLOYEEapp. "However, the report also flags that there's more work to do when it comes to reaching frontline workers with important information about their benefits, safety, and employee recognition. That is especially true for healthcare and logistics workers, who have spent nearly two years working non-stop. They are not sitting at a desk all day, and many do not have access to corporate intranets or email. It's time to make smarter investments in internal communications programs and technologies that include solutions for frontline workers."

With 17 percent of survey respondents indicating that they're dissatisfied and another 16 percent having no opinion at all about communication, theEMPLOYEEapp survey reveals some churn risk in certain industry sectors. Unsurprisingly, logistics workers and healthcare workers reported the lowest satisfaction levels with the information they get from employers.

The 2021 State of Frontline Worker Communication report also uncovers:

Frontline employees' preferences on which channels they receive communication, such as face-to-face, email, mobile app, intranet, and SMS/text messaging

Which topics are of greatest interest to employees when it comes to communication

Whether frontline employees are still engaged at work

If frontline workers and management trust in the company and their manager

A breakdown of communication satisfaction levels of frontline workers by industry

About theEMPLOYEEapp

theEMPLOYEEapp is a customized mobile application created to help corporate communicators and HR leaders connect to their frontline and office workers. A winner of the 2020 Marcom Award for Best Mobile App for Business, theEMPLOYEEapp's mobile solution enables organizations to achieve their employee engagement objectives, reduce employee turnover, and create a more inclusive culture for all workers, including the estimated 2.7 billion frontline workers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

