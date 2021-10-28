Whirlpool Brand Introduces New Lineup Of Convertible Chest Freezers

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows that, as a result of the pandemic, 53% of consumers now regularly make larger stock-up grocery purchases*, and with the holiday season upon us, there's no doubt this trend will continue as consumers gather items needed for all their holiday meal preparation. To make it easy to store these items, Whirlpool brand is introducing a lineup of chest freezers that can convert to a refrigerator and adapt to changing storage needs.

"We know food storage can become overwhelming at times, especially during the holiday season when we're cooking more often and sometimes making larger meals and portions. That's why we're thrilled to bring our consumers a new storage solution that adapts to their needs and alleviates this stressor," said Katie Sadler, kitchen brand manager, Whirlpool. "Our new chest freezers can easily be converted to refrigerators based on storage needs."

Whirlpool brand unveiled two new models, including the WZC5216L 16 Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer with Shelves and WZC5116L 16 Cu. Ft. Convertible Freezer to Refrigerator with Baskets , both available in a sleek white finish. Features include:

Convertible Freezer-to-Fridge: Adapts to the family's changing needs with extra freezer space or more fresh food storage when needed.

LED Lighting: Showcases food clearly featuring bright LED interior lighting so consumers can easily find items. Only available on models WZC5216L and WZC5116L.

Counterbalanced Lid: Use both hands to grab what's needed or organize food with a counterbalanced lid that stays open and in place where wanted.

Raised Shelf and Divider: Create a dedicated space for favorite items that everyone can reach using the raised shelf and divider.

Built-In Drain: Clean or convert the freezer without the mess thanks to a built-in drain.

Rollers: Lift and shift the freezer to where it's needed with two smooth-gliding bottom rollers on one side of the unit.

To learn more about Whirlpool brand's convertible chest freezers and shop the new models, visit www.whirlpool.com/kitchen/refrigeration/freezers .

*Source: Mintel Reports US, COVID-19 Impact on Food and Drink: One Year Later, 2021; 2,000 internet users aged 18+.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

