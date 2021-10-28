Attendees of StreamTV World, OTT Executive Summit, and OTT.X Roundtable can learn from Zype's experience helping enterprise video organizations tap the full potential of streaming video

Zype to Share Insights into High-performing Video Infrastructure at Three OTT Streaming Conferences in November

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype , the leading video API and infrastructure platform, announced today it will participate in three OTT Streaming conferences in November. The company aims to help drive conversations around the future of streaming and emerging digital platforms for content providers. The events in Zype's November line-up include StreamTV World, OTT Executive Summit and OTT.X Roundtable.

Event #1: StreamTV World

November 1-2, 2021



StreamTV World is an exclusive television event with unprecedented content covering streaming services across the entire global video ecosystem from high-level industry experts.

Chris Bassolino, Co-founder and EVP of Sales at Zype will participate in the panel, "The Streaming Wars: Winning the Distribution Battle." This panel will explore the future of "channels" offerings; what streaming channel stores will look like in the future as direct customer relationships become increasingly important; how effective FASTs are as a means of driving premium subscriptions; what this means for PVOD subscriptions and home entertainment; and, which new and emerging digital platforms will have the most impact for content providers.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 10:15 a.m. GMT - Speaker - Chris Bassolino , Co-founder and EVP of Sales

Virtual Event

Event #2: OTT Executive Summit

November 16-18, 2021

The OTT Executive Summit brings together the top minds in video content, distribution, and technology to discuss how OTT is enabling new business models for both traditional Pay TV providers and streaming video innovators.

Matt Moore, EVP of Product at Zype will participate in "Product Speedcase: 5 Minute Demos of the Best OTT Technology and Services." Moore will give a 5 minute product overview of the Zype Playout 2.0 product.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1:15 p.m. EST - Speaker - Matt Moore , EVP of Product

Virtual Event

Ed Laczynski, Zype CEO and Co-founder, will participate in the, "Closing VIP Fireside Chat: Industry Leaders Crystal Ball-- The Future of TV and Streaming Video."

Thursday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. EST - Speaker - Ed Laczynski , CEO and Co-founder

Virtual Event

Event #3: OTT.X Roundtable

November 18, 2021

OTT.X will host exclusive roundtable discussions in New York for its members and their guests. OTT.X conferences and community gatherings facilitate a vibrant ecosystem of organizations continually advancing the consumer experience and business of delivering audio-visual entertainment through OTT technologies.

New York, New York (In-person)

About Zype

Zype is the infrastructure for digital video, providing an API-first SaaS that helps product teams solve mission-critical streaming video challenges. Enterprises use Zype to drive revenue and engagement with streaming video on the web, mobile, OTT and connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most connected and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with monetization, CRM, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Zype is a privately held company with over 300 customers worldwide. www.zype.com .

Contact:

Guy Murrel

Catapult for Zype

gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com

(303) 581-7760

