Acticor Biotech, Hemerion and Vivet Therapeutics, winners of the Galien Medstartup Awards 2021: great recognition of French excellence in scientific innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business France and the Galien Foundation are pleased to announce the winners of the eighth edition of the Galien Medstartup Awards. This award, granted during the United States Galien awards ceremony, brings a prestigious panel to the table. This year again, the most influential stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry were able to gather and discuss new collaborative opportunities in medical innovation, strengthening Franco-American relationships.

WINNERS OF THE 2021 GALIEN MEDSTARTUP AWARDS

BEST COLLABORATION IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL OR BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY

Acticor Biotech in partnership with the Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center

Acticor Biotech collaborates with the Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center to launch and conduct the ACTISAVE USA clinical trial and evaluate the efficacy of Glenzocimab in patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke.

BEST COLLABORATION IN THE MEDTECH OR DIGITAL HEALTH SECTOR

Hemerion in partnership with Mount Sinai Health System (MSHS)

Hemerion and Mount Sinai Health System (MSHS) work together on the development of surgical neurooncology to deliver the first ever photodynamic therapy to manage newly diagnosed Glioblastoma (GBM) – one of the most common and devastating malignant primary brain tumors.

BEST COLLABORATION FOR THE DEVELOPING OR UNDERSERVICED POPULATIONS WORLDWIDE

Vivet Therapeutics in partnership with Pfizer and Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Vivet Therapeutics works with two US leaders in their field, Pfizer and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, to develop novel gene therapy treatments and technologies for rare, inherited metabolic diseases originating in the liver which are only currently cured by liver transplantation.

Business France and the Galien Foundation took advantage of the vibrant energy surrounding the event to organize webinars and virtual networking sessions for 15 French startups and 250 pharma, biotech and medtech, American business leaders and investors.

