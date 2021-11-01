Local Business Community Asked To Join Griffin & Strong, P.C. For Virtual Public Hearings To Collect Public Testimony For Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County commissioned Griffin & Strong P.C. ("GSPC") to conduct a Disparity Study to determine whether minority and women owned businesses have an equal opportunity to participate in County's contracting. The Study will include an exploration of the Minority and Women Business Enterprise ("MWBE") program with Orange County.

A Disparity Study is an objective analysis whose findings of discrimination, if any, are a prerequisite to revisions and modifications of current policies. Griffin & Strong, a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a nationally recognized expert in disparity research. Public participation in the Study is critical to the accuracy of the Study findings and recommendations which will result in policy recommendations to Orange County.

In the best interest of preserving the safety and well-being of attendees, Griffin & Strong P.C, will host two virtual public hearings. These online sessions will provide the local business community with the opportunity to share their experiences, both positive and negative, doing business with and attempting to do business with Orange County. We strongly encourage your participation and look forward to your feedback on how Orange County can bridge the gap and increase diverse representation in public contracting.

The meetings will be hosted:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

12:00 pm- 1:30 pm EST

Please RSVP at this link: https://bit.ly/3aVzHWF

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

5:00 pm-6:30 pm EST

Please RSVP at this link: https://bit.ly/3DWOTPO

Registration is free and advanced registration is recommended but not required to participate.

For questions or concerns, please email Griffin & Strong at orangecountystudy@gspclaw.com. Please note all comments may be recorded and potentially used in the Study.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, GA. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity research.

Contact: Syeda Shahbano

E-mail: orangecountystudy@gspclaw.com

Phone: (678) 364-2962 ext. 104

