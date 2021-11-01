Okuma America Corporation Launches New Double-Column Machining Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team of Okuma America Corporation is excited to announce the debut of a new double-column machining center (DCMC). This new machine – the MCR-BV - is the seventh machine offered in the company's double-column machine line-up.

Designed as a machine for 5-face machining applications, the MCR-BV is also capable of 5-axis contouring as well as 5-sided heavy milling applications. These heavy-duty applications are made possible through features such as a powerful integral motor and spindle, an expanded work envelope, and a very rigid table which is 30% thicker than previous models, all of which is ideal for large-part machining. An abundant range of attachment heads are compatible with the machine, allowing for a wide range of unique part shapes to be created, as well as many multitasking machining functions to be performed.

Additional machine features include a fast automatic tool changer (ATC) and a smaller, faster auto attachment changer (AAC), both of which allow this DCMC to greatly increase productivity while performing heavy cutting or high-accuracy finishing.

Key Specs of the MCR-BV Double-Column Machining Center:

Table Size mm (in) 2,000 x 4,000 (78.74 x 157.48) to 3,000 x 12,000 (118.11 x 472.44) Spindle Speed min⁻¹ 6,000 [10,000 option also available] Spindle Motor Power kW (hp) 43 (57) Rapid Traverse m/min (fpm) X: 30 (98.43), Y: 32 (104.99), Z: 15 (49.22) Magazine Capacity

50, 80, 100, 120 or 180 Tools

For more information on Okuma's new MCR-BV Double-column Machining Center, visit: https://www.okuma.com/products/mcr-bv.

