Phillips Distilling Company Expands Portfolio by Agreeing to Acquire Leroux Brandy & Liqueurs and Kamora Coffee Liqueur from Beam Suntory Acquisition Will Solidify Phillips Distilling As Market Leader In The Cordials/Liqueurs Category

PRINCETON, Minn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Distilling Company, a pioneer in breakthrough flavors and spirits innovation in North America for more than 109 years, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of two prestigious brands, Leroux and Kamora, from Beam Suntory adding them to its long-established cordials & liqueurs collection.

This acquisition solidifies Phillips Distilling Company as the market leader in the cordials/liqueurs category.

Phillips Distilling Company has a rich history in the cordials & liqueurs category. It was the first to introduce America to Peppermint Schnapps in the 1930's and Root Beer Schnapps in 1984. Today its Sour Puss and Butter Ripple brands are some of Canada's best-selling liqueurs. This acquisition complements the company's extensive product line and aligns with its longstanding commitment to quality and craftmanship.

"The consumption of cordials & liqueurs in the United States continues to grow steadily and Phillips Distilling has always been at the forefront of innovation in this category," said Andy England, CEO of Phillips Distilling Company. "Acquiring Leroux and Kamora is a natural fit for what we do best. We're exceptional at differentiating flavor profiles and running small batches and changeovers that are critical to being successful in cordials & liqueurs. With our history and expertise in this category this new acquisition will solidify our position as a market leader and gives us a fresh perspective to add to our expert blending and flavors teams."

The Leroux family began making cordials in Brussels over four generations ago. Today, the product line is produced in the United States with 19 varieties of liqueurs and eight flavored brandies. The flavored brandies led by Polish Blackberry Brandy, are amongst the top-selling brandies in the United States. The Kamora brand is the second most popular coffee liqueur in the US & Canada made with savory coffee beans infused with vanilla, chocolate and caramel notes to make the perfect after dinner drink, coffee or beverage on ice.

According to the 2021 Adams Liquor Handbook, the Cordials & Liqueurs category has been growing steadily over time. In 2020, it grew 3.1% making it the third largest spirits category and contributing 10.5% of the overall spirits market. From 2009-2020, consumption volume has risen from 20.1 million 9 liter cases to 26.3 million due to the popularity of at-home gatherings and celebrations and the rise of mixology across the entire spirits industry.

"We're proud to acquire these appealing brands," said England. "This deal strategically puts us in a leadership position in the cordials & liqueurs category for years to come."

The transaction is expected to close on December 1, 2021. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Phillips Distilling Company:

Phillips Distilling Company is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in North America. Over 109 years in the making, Phillips continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry, from America's first schnapps in the 1930s to flavored vodka in the 1950s to flavored whiskey in the 1990s to organic spirits in the 2000s. The Phillips portfolio includes Phillips Spirits, UV Vodka, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whiskies, Tomatin Scotch Whiskies, Trader Vic's Rums, and Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon. The company is based in Princeton, Minn., with offices in St. Paul. For more information, go to www.phillipsdistilling.com.

About Beam Suntory:

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beansuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

