Sonesta's Growth Continues With Addition Of The Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), one of the fastest growing hotel companies in the U.S., announced today's opening of the brand's latest property in Minnesota, the Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown. The 360-room city center hotel transitioned to Sonesta's management earlier this morning and will be operated under the company's upper-upscale brand, Royal Sonesta.

Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown

The Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown hotel is in the heart of the city, within walking distance of Target Center, where the Minnesota Timberwolves play, Target Field, where the Minnesota Twins play, and the historic theater district on Hennepin Avenue. The hotel also offers direct access to the Minneapolis Skyway System, so guests never need to step outdoors to get to the Minneapolis Convention Center or the Hennepin County Government Center. Featuring spacious guestrooms and suites, and more than 30,000 square feet of modern meeting space, the hotel is an ideal option for business travelers and families alike.

"The Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown is a wonderful way to introduce Sonesta's upper-upscale brand, Royal Sonesta, to the Twin Cities," said Carlos Flores, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonesta. "The opening of this hotel continues Sonesta's explosive growth over the last year and adding this Midwestern jewel provides us the opportunity to showcase the Sonesta brand to an even wider audience."

Brian Quinn, Chief Development Officer, Sonesta commented, "Minneapolis is well represented within the Sonesta portfolio as this downtown hotel joins the Sonesta ES Suites Minneapolis - St. Paul Airport, Sonesta Select Minneapolis Eden Prairie and the Sonesta Simply Suites Minneapolis Richfield."

Royal Sonesta hotels are artistically created and locally inspired. Each is situated within the prime location of the 17 cities in which they operate, with an eye to modern design, curated amenities and award-winning and locally inspired dining. Each Royal Sonesta is truly individual reflecting the destination with a fine-tuned, well-appointed and locally accented design.

Sonesta is the first hotel company to be Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide, demonstrating Sonesta's commitment to the health and safety of its guests and team members. Sharecare's comprehensive verification process helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence knowing the appropriate health safety protocols and procedures are in place at Sonesta hotels. Each of the 250+ hotel's health and safety protocols and procedures are verified using Sharecare's health security platform to confirm a comprehensive set of public health standards are met or exceeded including Sonesta's own successful Stay Safe with Sonesta health and cleanliness program.

With a full range of exceptional hotel options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta exceeds guest's expectations by delivering an authentic experience on each visit. Go to Sonesta.com/growth for a full list of new hotels as well as to find the latest brand news, updates and more information on the Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program, and to book a stay.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., currently ranked 8th by Smith Travel Research (STR) with 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 15 brands in eight countries. You will find nearly 300 hotels under one of Sonesta's seven brands - Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection - operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Sonesta also owns and franchises eight other brands including - Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; Guest House Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn - with nearly 900 franchised properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782). For more information about Red Lion Hotels, visit Redlion.com.

* High-resolution images are available at www.sonesta.com/media for all Sonesta hotels.

Media Contact : Ashlea Flowers, Weber Shandwick for Sonesta aflowers2@webershandwick.com | 212-445-8366

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonesta International Hotels Corporation