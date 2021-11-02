Airbus, Fraunhofer Institute and POLIS Network to head the speakers line-up at Tomorrow Mobility

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How will future metropolises balance the mobility needs of millions of citizens and the urge for global sustainability? Will urban drones become a reality soon? Will electric vehicles become the gold standard? These are some of the questions that over 75 international experts will address from November 16 to 18 at the pilot edition of Tomorrow Mobility World Congress (TMWC), an event held in Barcelona and jointly organized by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union. Among the speakers are representatives from companies and institutions such as Airbus, Fraunhofer Institute, POLIS Network, IS Global and the European Commission.

The conference programme will tackle some of the more pressing mobility challenges including putting Mobility as a Service (MaaS) to work, Making Climate neutrality possible by 2030, and safely deploying Urban Air Mobility (UAM). The speakers include Vassilis Agouridas, Strategic Innovation Senior Manager at Airbus and responsible of the deployment of UAM; Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, Director of Urban Planning at IS Global, the Barcelona-based research centre in global health; Wiebke Pankauke, Deputy Head of Unit for Future and Urban Mobility Systems at the European Commission; Karen Vancluysen, Secretary General at POLIS Network, an association of European cities and regions cooperating for innovative transport solutions; and Wolfgang Inninger, Head of Project for Traffic and Mobility at the Fraunhofer IML, one of the leading European research centres focused on Logistics.

The goal of TMWC is to go beyond a yearly event and become an international hub for urban sustainable and intelligent mobility. To accomplish that, the congress will be complemented by a digital content platform operating 365 days a year focused and a physical innovation center in Barcelona to bring companies, start-ups, and institutions together.

The pilot edition of TMWC will be jointly held with Smart City Expo World Congress and PUZZLE X, establishing an unparalleled combination of events. Smart City Expo World Congress is the leading international summit for cities and smart urban solutions and on its 2021 edition it will gather over 400 companies and 300 speakers. PUZZLE X is a new conference that aims to grasp the potential of Frontier materials to solve some of the challenges that society is facing.

