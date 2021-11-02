Olivia and Liam take the top spots; Raya and Onyx are the biggest risers; bold names, unique spelling, and character names from binge-worthy favorites Ted Lasso, Wandavision and Bridgerton on the rise.

BabyCenter® Reveals the Most Popular Baby Names and Trends of 2021 Olivia and Liam take the top spots; Raya and Onyx are the biggest risers; bold names, unique spelling, and character names from binge-worthy favorites Ted Lasso, Wandavision and Bridgerton on the rise.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyCenter®, the world's leading digital parenting resource, today released its much-anticipated Most Popular Baby Names of 2021. Olivia is the most popular baby girl name on a list that remained relatively stable in 2021. Liam is the top name on the boys list, which welcomes newcomers Levi and Asher to the top 10. Top baby name trends include unique spelling ( Alijah , Snoh ), new gender-neutral names ( Remington for girls, Eden for boys), names inspired by top TV shows ( Wanda , Keeley , Daphne ), nature-inspired names ( Everest , Wren ), and names that met another pandemic year with strength, optimism, and resilience ( Athena , Legend ).

BabyCenter releases the Top Baby Names of 2021

Olivia and Liam lead the list of most-popular names

From the music charts (Olivia Rodrigo, anyone?) to the delivery room, there was no escaping Olivia - a staple on the girl's list in recent years. The rest of the top-10 are equally familiar, with only some small shuffles in popularity. Charlotte moved up two spots from number 8 to number 6, while Amelia rose from number 5 to number 3. Eight of the names on the top-10 girls' list end in the "ah" sound - a trend that likely won't change any time soon.

For boy names, things were a little more competitive, and the names much less traditional. Liam is in the top spot and two new names entered the top ten: Levi jumped from number 16 to number 6, and Asher soared from number 22 to number 9. Oliver and Elijah traded spots in the number 3 and 4 places, and Mateo and Logan left the top 10.

Previous (2020) | All years

Top Ten Boys and Girls Names of 2021

RANK GIRLS BOYS 1 Olivia Liam 2 Emma Noah 3 Amelia Oliver 4 Ava Elijah 5 Sophia Lucas 6 Charlotte Levi* 7 Isabella Mason 8 Mia Asher* 9 Luna James 10 Harper Ethan

* New to top 10

THE HOTTEST BABY NAMING TRENDS OF 2021

Sophia v Sofia: Spelling matters

In a recent survey, 40 percent of BabyCenter parents admitted they avoid using traditional spelling when choosing a name because they want their baby's name to be unique. In response to this growing trend, BabyCenter has decided to no longer combine variations of the same name (e.g., Jackson and Jaxson ) within its rankings. "We know parents put a lot of thought into what they name their baby, and that includes the way it is spelled," said Dina Freeman, BabyCenter's Director of Social and Community. "To honor these small but significant differences, we're breaking from tradition and will include all individual baby name spellings in our annual rankings moving forward."

Girl or boy: If the name fits, they're wearing it

Gender-neutral names have been growing in popularity for years, but in 2021, parents gravitated toward names that overtly challenge traditional stereotypes. Historically female names Tatum , Finley , and Eden all saw notable increases on the boys' list, while masculine-leaning names such as Stevie , Lennon , Remington , and Logan all rose for girls.

Something old, something bold defines the fastest-rising names

The familiar "ah" sound dominating the top-10 girls' list for years is also driving big moves further down the charts including top risers Raya (up 53 percent), Alora (up 32 percent), and Ariya (up 27 percent). Nearly half (48 percent) of BabyCenter parents surveyed said they chose their baby name because they "just liked the sound of it."

On the boys' list of the top-25 risers, bold and unique is the name of the game: Onyx (up 44 percent), Koda (up 38 percent), and Finnegan (up 35 percent) saw the biggest jumps, with other fast climbers including Zyaire , Stetson , Wilder , Ezequiel , and Briggs .

Strength, optimism, and resilience shine through the uncertainty

After surviving having a baby during a global pandemic, it makes sense that parents chose powerful names packed with meaning for their resilient pandemic babies.

Athena , named after the Greek goddess of wisdom and war, jumped 11 spots this year to number 68 on the BabyCenter list of top names for baby girls. Bindi Irwin's baby daughter's middle name is Warrior , while singer Jason Derulo and fitness influencer Jena Frumes gave their son the middle name King . The names Legend and Prince also rose slightly in popularity.

Binge-worthy baby names booming

Pandemic America streamed a lot of TV while camped out in their living rooms and all those binging hours have added up to something more than an addiction to salty snacks.

For Ted Lasso fans, as the love triangle between Keeley (up 15 percent), Roy (up 9 percent), and Jamie (10 percent) continues to play out on the small screen, their names continue to trend up on the baby name lists. But good-guys Ted and Rebecca 's names are down, while names of the characters the audience loves to hate - Bex and Rupert - are up. In the case of Rupert, way up at 67 percent! Come on America, we can do better.

One of Netflix's most-streamed (and steamiest!) shows ever, Bridgerton, likely influenced increases in babies named Daphne (up 13 percent) and Eloise (up 15 percent) after the two lead characters. (The show also probably increased the number of babies born, too. Thank you, Shonda.)

The Marvel Universe continued its multiverse expansion with WandaVision breathing new life into old school names like Wanda (up 54 percent), Agatha (up 32 percent), Darcy (up 11 percent), and inspiring even a surprising newcomer Vision (up 22 percent) on the girls' list.

There were also big increases in names related to older but increasingly popular shows like Gilmore Girls (Rory and Lorelei were big risers for baby girls) and Grey's Anatomy ( Meredith , Izzie , Amelia , Teddy , Derek , Alex , Jo , and Bailey all moved up on their lists).

There'll always be royals...

Between the massive popularity of The Crown ( Diana , up 14 percent), new royal babies, and non-stop press coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, the influence of British royalty on American baby names is stronger than ever.

In 2021, Princess Eugenie gave birth to baby boy August (up 28 percent), followed by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet , named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Lilibet is already rising up the ranks and is expected to skyrocket (along with Lili) in 2021. Archie , Charlotte , and Louis were also up.

Philip also rose 4 percent, likely in tribute to Prince Philip, who died in April of this year. In addition to the boost it likely got from The Crown, Diana is positioned for further growth from the forthcoming film, Spencer.

Fearless & inspirational women take charge

As BabyCenter predicted in 2020, the names Kamala and Ruth both rose in popularity in 2021. Kamala , a Hindi name that means "lotus," was up 22 percent, likely in honor of the country's first female vice president. Ruth was up 14 percent, perhaps as a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the former Supreme Court justice and relentless women's rights advocate who passed away in 2020.

Buh-bye quarantine, hello the great outdoors

Nature names were hotter than ever, popping up all over the rankings in 2021. This is possibly due to parents' newfound appreciation of the great outdoors after being in quarantine for so many months. On the girls' side, Willow , Dahlia , Magnolia , and Wren all rose in popularity while Sage , Bear , Everest , Forest , and Zion were all up on the boys' side.

Athletes we admire, on and off the court

It was a big year for tennis star Naomi Osaka, who was applauded for boldly prioritizing her own mental health when she withdrew from the French Open. The name Naomi spiked 12 percent, and we suspect we might see the same thing happen in 2022 with the name Simone in honor of influential Olympic gymnast, G.O.A.T., and fellow mental health advocate Simone Biles.

In 2022, BabyCenter predicts a different type of athlete will rise to the top of the leaderboard: Peloton instructors. Peloton has become a must-have for fitness enthusiasts whose gyms shut down during the pandemic. The company's top instructors became virtual pandemic buddies to millions of dedicated fans who found themselves obsessively following their weddings on social media and rooting for them on Dancing with the Stars. Watch out for the Peloton bump, which is predicted to be a real thing in 2022, starting with Cody and Rigsby (already up 22 percent) for Cody Rigsby, followed by Robin , Ally , and Adrian .

------------------------------------

BabyCenter's Top 100 Baby Names list is based on the names of more than 500,000 babies born in 2021 to parents registered on the BabyCenter website. For the first time, BabyCenter is not combining spelling variations of the same name in its rankings. That means you'll see names like Sophia and Sofia and Jackson and Jaxson in different spots on the list this year. This change is to better reflect the intention of today's parents, who have expressed the spelling of their baby's name is as important as the name itself.

For more information, please visit BabyCenter's Top 100 Baby Names of 2021 or BabyCenter's Top Baby Name Trends of 2021.

-------------------------------------

About BabyCenter®, LLC

The world's partner in parenting. BabyCenter is the world's leading digital parenting resource, reaching millions of new and expectant parents every month in 7 languages through its global websites, mobile apps, online communities, email, and social platforms. Our vision: A world of healthy pregnancies, thriving children, and confident parents. Visit us at www.ehg-pp.com to learn more.

Connect with BabyCenter on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter (@BabyCenter and @MomInsights).

BabyCenter, LLC is a member of Everyday Health Group.

About Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting

Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting (EHG P&P), a division of Everyday Health Group, is home to BabyCenter and What to Expect , the world's most iconic and trusted pregnancy and parenting brands. Guided by a medical advisory board and pregnancy and parenting health experts, EHG P&P delivers award-winning content to support and empower parents at every stage of pregnancy and child development. Our global websites, mobile apps, online communities, and social platforms reach millions of families around the world, including 91% of first-time expecting moms and more than 85% of all expecting parents in the U.S., to create a world of healthy pregnancies, thriving children, and confident parents.

About Everyday Health Group

Everyday Health Group (EHG) is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 60 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group's world-class brands.

Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD).

Contact:

Dina Freeman

BabyCenter

310.433.1765

dina.freeman@babycenter.com

BabyCenter releases the Top Baby Names of 2021

BabyCenter Logo (PRNewsfoto/BabyCenter)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BabyCenter