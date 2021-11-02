FieldRoutes will demonstrate its latest capabilities and enhancements to its industry-leading software live from PestWorld 2021

FieldRoutes Invests in Infrastructure, Advances Software Capabilities and Grows Customer Success and Development Teams FieldRoutes will demonstrate its latest capabilities and enhancements to its industry-leading software live from PestWorld 2021

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes—a leading Cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, formerly operating as two separate companies, PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing—will be demonstrating the latest advancements to its end-to-end software solution at PestWorld 2021 from November 2-5 in Las Vegas. Enhancements and new features added include invoicing and FieldRoutes™ Payments, routing, reporting, QuickBooks® Online integration, marketing solutions and lawn care. The company will also enable early access to a new Affiliate Network at the show.

"We take our customers' feedback and requests seriously. Our software's new capabilities, integrations and enhancements to existing features are a direct result of our laser focus on our customers' ability to simplify, scale and grow their business," said William Chaney, chief executive officer of FieldRoutes. "We've also invested in the software's infrastructure. In 2020 we built an internal infrastructure team and migrated our software to Amazon Web Services (AWS) which ensures our customers are operating on the most reliable software."

Pest control operators who visit the PestRoutes by FieldRoutes and Lobster Marketing by FieldRoutes booths at PestWorld can see a demo of the advancements first-hand. They focus on enabling business owners to better retain and attract new customers. They include:

Enabling owners to more easily collect payments from their customers with:

FieldRoutes Payments Auto Updater feature that automatically updates lost, stolen, or expired credit and debit cards

AutoPay by subscription functionality

Consolidated invoicing to allow multiple individual invoices to be grouped together and processed under a single invoice number

Automation for pest control customer messaging regarding chargebacks, ACH returns and AutoPay

Enabling Owners to run their businesses more efficiently so they can do more with fewer employees:

QuickBooks Online integration, which is also available at no charge for a limited time

New routing functionality that allows users to expand the summary route report by date range, route technicians by their skillset and when creating routes that include square feet (SF) or linear feet (LF) measurements, set a capacity per route based on the vehicle's chemical capacity

California WDO reporting to include activity codes

Lawn functionality to support routing for HazMat trucks, property estimations, pre-payment discounts and service plans also known as "programs"

Enabling owners to easily market their business to grow their revenue with innovations to the FieldRoutes sales and marketing suite's Buy Services Online solution:

"Map the Deal" functionality that allows users to create location-specific promotions and enter them into the FieldRoutes operations suite in minutes using click and drag functionality or by setting a max distance for the deal eliminating the need for promo codes

Early access to the new Affiliate Network that allows pest control providers the ability to profit from their non-serviceable online sales leads by sharing those leads with other pest control businesses in the network

"Over the last year, we've worked hard to advance our industry-leading software. Our investment in new capabilities and enhancements, additions of top-notch talent and the unification of PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing to become FieldRoutes is evidence of our customers' success," continued Chaney. "We take pride in being customer-obsessed and that means we deliver best-in-class technology and dedicated customer support. We've grown because our customers are growing and exceeding their goals."

To learn more about FieldRoutes, experience the software first-hand with a demo, obtain a copy of our new consumer pest control research study, and gain early access to the new Affiliate Network, visit booths B100, B200, and B206 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas at PestWorld 2021 or FieldRoutes.com .

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes is a Cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. The platform automates all aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers that span office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition solutions that accelerate growth, streamline operations, increase customer retention, and maximize revenue. In 2018 six-year-old PestRoutes and 10-year-old Lobster Marketing became sister companies, and in 2021 unified as one brand, FieldRoutes. Headquartered in McKinney, TX, over 1,700 field service companies rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with the data-driven insights needed to build efficiencies in and drive revenue to their business so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently and serve customers relentlessly. For more information, please visit FieldRoutes.com .

