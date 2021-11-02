Kajabi Launches New Coaching Feature & Accelerator to Help Coaches Jump Start Their Businesses Coaching on Kajabi has all the tools needed to run a successful online coaching business

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi, an industry-leading e-commerce platform empowering creators, announced the roll-out of their Coaching product. Whether you are an experienced coach or want to offer coaching for the first time, Coaching on Kajabi provides a dedicated experience for coaching clients.

The product was designed to simplify the use of multiple tools and help coaches develop deeper relationships with their clients. With a direct Calendly integration, clients can easily book a session, and coaches can track client's progress, take notes, collect fees, and market their business all from one platform. Coaching on Kajabi also helps coaches manage their entire offering from one central location, whether coaching is their cornerstone product, or they want to use coaching to increase sales of their courses or memberships.

The premiere for the launch was on October 20, 2021, and was hosted through a live virtual event that started with a round-table discussion about coaching with Morning Hero Coach Jarvis Leverson and Executive Coach Ali Levin. Kajabi also launched a 30 day Coaching Accelerator, where coaches will get tools, education, resources, and support to help them build a profitable coaching business.

The Coaching Accelerator promotion is available until November 7, 2021. The "coaching for coaches" program includes:

Two weekly coaching sessions: one that brings in influencers / subject matter experts to teach on topics that are relevant to coaches & one session that features Kajabi's CSM team

name.com 1 year free of a custom domain, powered by

6 months for free of a calendar app of the customers choosing -- paid for by Kajabi

6 months for free of a video conferencing app of the customers choosing -- paid for by Kajabi

All tied together with 30 days for free of Kajabi

"Whether you've been professionally providing coaching services for years, or are just starting your journey to build a business online around your knowledge, there is no better destination than Kajabi to create, grow, and manage a business around what you know," said Emad Kazi, VP of Product and Lifecycle Marketing. "To further reinforce this, we've launched Kajabi's Coaching Accelerator, giving existing and aspiring coaches all the tools they need to build and grow a successful online coaching business on Kajabi," added Kazi.

Coaching on Kajabi also allows brands and businesses to upsell coaching offers alongside other offers, including podcasts and courses. With coaching integrated into Kajabi, businesses can upsell and cross-sell to customers after checkout, or in the Member Library.

"Monetizing your time and expertise has never been easier, in under half an hour, you can have a beautiful, streamlined experience for you and your coaching clients," said Allie Fernado, Director of Brand Experience. "While this makes your life as a coach easier, it also provides your clients with a beautifully designed portal that elevates their interaction with you as a coach," explains Fernando.

Coaching on Kajabi and the Coaching Acceleration is a new demonstration of our brand mission to accelerate the path to success for digital entrepreneurs and creators. It builds up Kajabi's relevance as a leading player in the knowledge and creator economy alike. Learn more at www.kajabi.com and follow @Kajabi on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is a leading all-in-one platform for knowledge entrepreneurs to build, market, and sell educational content. With Kajabi's robust product features, users have a single ecosystem in which they can publish, market, and sell online courses, membership sites, communities, and other digital products. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi to build and manage their online businesses, and the company has helped these entrepreneurs generate over $2.5 billion in sales from over 50 million customers to date. Learn more at www.kajabi.com and follow @Kajabi on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

