The Board of Loomis has resolved to continue to repurchase own shares

The Board of Loomis has resolved to continue to repurchase own shares

SOLNA, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Loomis AB has resolved to continue the repurchases of own shares that was initiated earlier this year. The purpose of the repurchases are to adapt Loomis' capital structure to the company's capital requirements and are made by virtue of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting 2021.

The repurchase may commence on 4 November 2021, end not later than on 4 January 2022 and comprise an amount up to a maximum of SEK 200 million. Repurchase shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm, on one or more occasions, at a price within the prevailing price interval registered at each point in time (being the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price). Payment for repurchased shares shall be made in cash. Nordea Bank Abp will administrate the repurchase and, based on a trading order given by Loomis, take trading decisions independently of Loomis.

Reporting will be made via the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

The total number of shares in Loomis is 75,279,829 and the company holds 608,782 own shares.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

2 November 2021

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby

CFO

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98

Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

Email: anders.haker@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3445784/1490451.pdf The Board of Loomis has resolved to continue to repurchase own shares

View original content:

SOURCE Cision AB