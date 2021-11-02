Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Giveaway" App

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Giveaway, a new app that allows creators to seamlessly launch and manage giveaways for their followers, while simultaneously driving engagement and interaction across all of their social media platforms.

Giveaway on the Koji App Store

Giveaway allows creators to set engagement requirements for entry into the sweepstakes. Followers might have to watch a YouTube video until the end, like and retweet a specific tweet, join a discord server, or simply follow an Instagram profile. With each completed action, followers will be awarded entries into the sweepstakes to increase their chances of selection. At the end of the sweepstakes period, qualified winners are selected by the app at random, saving creators time and energy.

"Giveaways are powerful tools for creators to drive specific engagement actions from fans. With Giveaway, we've turned this important—and previously time-consuming workflow—into an incredibly easy to manage app that any creator can set up and monitor with just a few taps. Creators have complete control over requirements and awards, and can tailor interaction and engagement from their followers to fit their ever-changing content strategies and growth," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

