S.Pellegrino® and Chef Nyesha Arrington Inspire Kitchen Reunions This Holiday Season

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is inviting fans to reunite with their friends and family in the kitchen and join Los Angeles-based culinary creative Nyesha Arrington as she prepares nontraditional Friendsgiving recipes in Kitchen Reunion. The curated series of videos and recipes will feature the Top Chef alum cooking together with her circle of friends while reflecting on how they have supported one another through the ups and downs of this past year.

Drawing inspiration from her Los Angeles roots, her close friends and her own family traditions, Arrington created an unconventional Friendsgiving and holiday menu. The recipes include: a Carrot Turmeric Wellness Soup with Spiced Cashews, a Whole Roasted Branzino with Preserved Lemon & Pepita Wilted Market Greens, and a Chocolate Cranberry Ganache Tart with Orange-scented Whip Cream — a nod to her father's sweet tooth. The recipes are simple yet delicious — perfect for fans following along and home cooks looking for inspiration for the return of guests around their table this year — and offer a refreshing twist on traditional holiday dishes.

"For my holiday celebrations this year, I'll be gathering with some of my closest friends who have always been a huge inspiration to me, both personally and professionally," said Nyesha Arrington, culinary creative. "We're finally able to be back in the kitchen and celebrate all together, and I'm thrilled to partner with S.Pellegrino to make our reunion that much more special and help others do the same."

Kitchen Reunion celebrates S.Pellegrino's longstanding tradition of elevating culinary moments big and small, and partnering with renowned chef talent like Arrington to inspire food lovers worldwide.

"Friends and family are finally beginning to reconsider celebrating and reconnecting in person this year, and S.Pellegrino is here to enhance those long-awaited reunions throughout the holiday season," said Sara Mayer, Senior Marketing Manager for S.Pellegrino. "We hope we can inspire our fans to gather with their loved ones and enjoy a special holiday meal together by recreating one of Chef Nyesha's recipes."

Tune into Kitchen Reunion with Nyesha Arrington by visiting: https://holidaymoments.sanpellegrino.com for the original recipes and videos. Follow along all season long with S.Pellegrino and use the hashtags #EnhanceYourMoments and #KitchenReunion on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

