Batteries Plus Celebrates National Repair Done Right Month with Events & Promotions on Phone Repairs

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November is National Repair Done Right Month, a month dedicated to recognizing repair professionals serving consumers who seek trusted repair providers for mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances and more. To celebrate, Batteries Plus is taking the opportunity to shine the spotlight on its industry-leading expertise with promotions throughout the month.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus)

This month, the nation's leading specialty retailer and phone repair experts are deploying a company-wide promotion which gives consumers a simple way to get their phone repaired by either making an online appointment or walking into one of the brand's 700 stores. All month, consumers can receive $10 off any phone repair by booking an appointment online. Additionally, visit the company's Facebook page or Instagram to enter to win one of four weekly chances for a free screen repair. The company's "Fix it Friday" event has been wildly successful in the past and is back again to celebrate the National Repair Done Right Month.

From November 12th through the 18th, customers will be able to walk in, or call their local store to save $10 off their repair as well. With company-wide WISE certified technicians, highly-capable specialists that adhere to national standards, consumers can rest assured they are getting the very best personal device repair service available.

"With more than 2,500 certified technicians across the country, we are proud to have nearly full national coverage of WISE certifications in our system – something that we are very proud to offer," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Earning and keeping our customers' trust and confidence is our top priority and our WISE certified technicians handle each and every device repair with care."

Leading the way on WISE certifications brings trust and credibility with customers, confidence for its repair technicians, and credibility for partnerships with some of the biggest names in the industry. In fact, earlier this year, Batteries Plus became the very first company in Samsung's global Independent Service Provider program and its expansive WISE certification was the number one reason Samsung approached the brand for the partnership.

"While National Repair Done Right Month has just now become a recognized national holiday, Batteries Plus focuses on this mission each and every day," added Williams. "Consumers depend on electronic devices to improve their lives and we make it easy for them to find quality service provided by trained and vetted repair professionals."

For more information on Batteries Plus' WISE certification and words of wisdom from Scott Williams, visit https://www.wisecertification.com/batteries-plus-scott-williams-shares-wise-words-of-wisdom/.

For more information on how to find the nearest Batteries Plus retailer store near you can be found here.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, jstevenson@fishmanpr.com or 224-558-2510

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus