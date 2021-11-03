FansUnite Entertainment Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 4th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology company providing leading online gaming solutions, today announced that Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 4th.

DATE: November 4th, 2021

TIME: 12.30 PM Eastern Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3vbzc3X

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Overview of FansUnite's Key Developments

In recent months, FansUnite undertook the following initiatives:

Obtained licenses in several top tier jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and Malta , and applied for AGCO licenses to become a fully-regulated gaming related supplier in Ontario ;

Successfully completed two oversubscribed financings totaling $38M CAD;

Signed multiple strategic partnerships with leading data providers, most notably Sportradar, Pariplay, SportsIQ and Pythia to name a few;

Expanded its leadership team across various departments such as trading, compliance, casino operations and product development;

Launched esports platform VamosGG, focused on the Brazilian market.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

